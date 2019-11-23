

Fall color and the American Flag on New Hampshire Ave NW. (angela n./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Passable for much of the daytime period. Clouds increase, but rain should hold off until the hours around sunset before turning heavier at night.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasingly cloudy. Rain developing near sunset. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Rain, some moderate to heavy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Gusty. Highs: Near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got more rain on the way, but it’s fairly well timed to minimize disruptions. Although if you’re headed out this evening, plan on bringing an umbrella and any other rain gear you might need. Behind the storm, gusty winds return for tomorrow. Then we’ve got a quite decent start to the workweek to look forward to.

Today (Saturday): Some rays should shine down in the morning, but clouds are increasing through the day. By afternoon it’s cloudy as rain heads this direction from the south and southwest. Southwest suburbs may get in on it by midafternoon, with the rest of the area seeing rain odds increase quickly in the hours surrounding sunset. Highs are in the mid-40s to near 50, and winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain increases in coverage and intensity during the evening, and we see it most of the night. It could be occasionally heavy late evening toward the hours after midnight as a low-pressure system passes by pretty close to the area. Lows are in the 30s, but they should stay above freezing. A few snowflakes may mix in as the precipitation ends near sunrise. Rainfall totals of about half an inch to an inch seem likely in most spots, perhaps heaviest east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s an outside shot of a few lingering showers. Otherwise skies are clearing in the morning and winds are gusty. We could see sustained winds in the 15 to 25 mph zone into midday or early afternoon. This means some gusts past 30 or 35 mph are likely. Skies should trend fully clear late in the day. It’s chilly either way, with those winds blowing and highs around 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear. This helps temperatures dip nicely. Since winds may stay up around 10 mph, they could keep temperatures from reaching their full potential. A range across the 30s seems likely, with some spots outside the Beltway falling to freezing. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The workweek gets off to a rather pleasant start Monday. It’s on the cool side, but it is late November, so that’s to be expected. Mostly sunny skies and light winds team up, with temperatures rising to the low and mid-50s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday may be even nicer than Monday. Mostly sunny conditions seem set to persist, and temperatures are warming up slowly. Highs around 60? I’ll take it! Confidence: Medium