TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Decreasing clouds and decent temps should get a better score, but then we factor in the wind...

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few showers possible early, windy. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lighter winds. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, calmer, warmer. Highs: Mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We started the weekend with some sun yesterday morning and look to end it that way later today, despite the clouds and showers in between. We’ll also end it holding onto our hats as winds turn rather gusty today. The weather improves into the first part of the work week, before our next system arrives just in time for the travel day before Thanksgiving.

Today (Sunday): A few showers could linger during the morning hours with mostly to partly cloudy skies. We should see increasing sunshine by afternoon, though, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The big story is the wind, which kicks up from the west-northwest at a pretty good clip, around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. That keeps it feeling rather raw despite the milder afternoon temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezy conditions remain into the early-to-mid evening, before winds wane late evening and overnight. High pressure builds in, leaving us with mostly clear skies and and lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Noticeable improvements start with the wind, which is much more relaxed (that gets my vote any day of the week). We should also enjoy a full day of mostly sunny skies as well. Topping it off, temperatures head back above 50, with light winds from the south helping afternoon highs to the mid-50s. Not too shabby. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Light winds from the south-southwest should keep temperatures from falling below freezing. Expect a tranquil night overall with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High



Grey skies and fall leaves yesterday on 4th Street SW in D.C. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

The warming trend continues Tuesday as a developing storm out west and high pressure off the coast leave us right in the sweet spot. Highs head for near 60 to the low 60s with mostly sunny skies through much of the day, perhaps some increasing clouds later in the day. Clouds stream in Tuesday night as the storm gets closer form the west, with a chance of showers by daybreak. Overnight lows stay mild, hovering near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Not the nicest of travel days on Wednesday as a cold front works its way through the area, bringing plenty of clouds, scattered showers and eventually some gusty winds. At least it’s mild with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds should start to break up by evening as winds remain gusty Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Our Thanksgiving Day forecast is pretty middle-of-the-road. If you’re sticking around the region for the holiday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll also be dealing with a lingering gusty wind from the northwest. Plan for plenty of guests to by staying warm indoors while dinner is cooking. Confidence: Medium