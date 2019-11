1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, FedEx Field

If you’re sheltered from the wind, it’s not half-bad, with sun and temps near 50. If you’re in the breeze, that’s another story.

Kickoff: Partly sunny, breezy. Upper 40s.

2-Minute Warning: Mostly sunny, breezy. Near 50.

Chance of precipitation: 10 percent.

SkinsCast appears on the day of every Redskins home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.