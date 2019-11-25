

A beautiful day in Southwest Washington on Sunday. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

6/10: Chilly in the morning, but the sunny 50s feel great in the afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52 to 56.

Tonight: A few clouds. Lows: 31 to 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55 to 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We have a great-looking start to this busy travel week with two sunny, mild days. On Wednesday, a cool front sweeps through bringing showers and breezy conditions, while knocking down temperatures for the second half of the week. Thanksgiving and Black Friday struggle to reach 50 degrees before a bit of an unsettled weekend with some chances of rain.

Today (Monday): Many of us start today with freezing temperatures but the sunshine steadily pushes temperatures upward such that by the afternoon, we enter the low to mid-50s. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and not quite as cold as last night. Still, our colder spots dip to near freezing while lows settle near 40 downtown. Winds are mostly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the nicest day of the week. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine and, after a chilly start, afternoon highs make a run at 60. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers toward morning. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s with light breezes from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Morning showers are likely on Wednesday while a few peeks of sun are possible during the afternoon. We have one more mild day before the chillier air funnels in with highs 55 to 60. It does turn a bit windy, especially after the showers exit. Clearing skies Wednesday night with lows from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weather is brisk for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with highs 45 to 50 each day. Thanksgiving is on the breezy side while winds ease on Friday. Overnight lows are mostly from near 30 in our colder areas to the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

The next weather system arrives very late Friday night or early Saturday bringing a chance of showers, especially through the first half of Saturday. More showers are then possible late Saturday into the first half of Sunday, although the exact timing will need to be refined. Highs both days should be mostly in the 40s with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium