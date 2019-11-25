

A pair of vigorous storms will march across the country, snarling Thanksgiving travel for millions. (WeatherBell.com)

A pair of intense storm systems may result in Thanksgiving travel disruptions for millions, unleashing heavy rain and snow, strong winds and thunderstorms.

One storm will spin up late Monday in the Rockies before sweeping through the Great Plains on Tuesday and the Great Lakes on Wednesday. Winter storm watches and warnings stretch from northeast Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan because of the potential for heavy snowfall and gusty winds.

Travelling for #Thanksgiving? This colorful map could be trouble. A duo of winter storms is likely to impact travel across the nation this holiday week. Stay #WeatherReady and check the forecast before you go at https://t.co/7995b2xaYG pic.twitter.com/5cL4SURJvk — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 25, 2019

The other storm, which the National Weather Service is predicting will be “historic” and “unprecedented” for southwest Oregon and northwest California, will pound the West Coast on Tuesday through Thanksgiving with areas of damaging winds, heavy mountain snow and heavy rain at the coast.

The stormy duo will result in challenging if not impossible Thanksgiving travel conditions in some areas, with disruptions to air service in some spots almost certain. And signs point to another storm system potentially developing into the weekend.

Eastern Rockies, Plains and Great Lakes



A strong storm system will scoot out of the Colorado Rockies and eject northeastward, racing through the Corn Belt and Great Lakes with rain, snow and wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Shown here is a simulation from the American (GFS) model. (WeatherBell.com)

The storm set to sweep through the Great Plains and Great Lakes will organize over the Four Corners and eastern Rockies on Monday and Monday night.

Winter storm warnings start near Denver, where five to 10 inches of snowfall is possible Monday night. The first bands of moderate to heavy snow may arrive late Monday afternoon. Anyone flying through Denver International Airport late Monday and Tuesday will want to closely monitor the system, and have backup plans in case the storm interferes with their travel.

“Travel will be difficult or impossible on Tuesday,” the Weather Service office serving Denver and Boulder warned. Some mountain locations are predicted to receive as much as 30 inches.

Very heavy snow tonight into Tuesday with accumulations over a foot north of I-70. Travel will be difficult or impossible Tuesday! #cowx pic.twitter.com/UBcasRFrGH — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, winds sustained at 30 to 40 mph, gusting to 60 mph at times, are possible in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles as the system intensifies Tuesday before charging northeastward through the Corn Belt and Great Lakes.

In cities such as Kansas City, Mo., Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis, stormy conditions will arrive between Tuesday afternoon and night, while cities such as Madison, Wis., Chicago and Detroit will deal with their travel headache late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

On the warm side of the storm, roughly from Des Moines to Madison, Wis., and to the south and east, a widespread 1 to 1½ inches of rain is forecast.

North and west of the storm’s track, however, that water will come down as snow.

Omaha is expected to see rain change to as many as several inches of wind-whipped snow, with heavier amounts to the north.

Minneapolis is forecast to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow with similar amounts projected for central-northern Wisconsin, while the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could be plastered with nearly a foot.

A winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snow to northern and central Wisconsin Tue night into Wed. Travel will be impacted. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/uc6lubrhD1 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 25, 2019

A touch of snow is even possible late week in extreme northern New England as the system clips the U.S./Canada border.

The storm will exit northeast Wednesday evening into the first half of Thursday, but strong high pressure will quickly build in, steepening the pressure gradient and brewing a period of forceful winds even in the storm’s blue-sky wake. That could prolong disruptive travel into Thanksgiving itself.

East

For the East Coast, the storm largely looks like a miss to the north — with the exception of New England, where showers and mild weather are likely Wednesday.

Unseasonably mild weather is possible in the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday within the breezy southerly flow ahead of the system. Highs in Washington both days could flirt with 60 degrees.

Very windy weather is expected in the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, with gusts to 40 mph possible.

South

12:50am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Marginal Risk: across parts of the arklatex, ozarks and lower to mid mississippi valley https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/KCjkjuZ792 — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) November 25, 2019

A risk of severe thunderstorms will accompany the storm’s trailing cold front Tuesday for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley, including Arkansas, Louisiana and the Golden Triangle region of the Texas Gulf Coast. While instability will be unimpressive, feisty wind dynamics in the upper atmosphere could favor a few isolated strong to locally severe storms popping up.

Tranquil weather returns across the South on Wednesday.

West Coast storm



The storm approaching the Oregon coast will undergo “bombogenesis,” becoming a powerful storm with wind gusts potentially topping 70 mph. Simulation from American (GFS) model. (WeatherBell.com)

An unseasonably cold and potent storm system will undergo “explosive cyclogenesis” off the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. This means the storm will be intensifying at a fast clip, its air pressure dropping quickly enough to qualify it as a “meteorological bomb.”

The storm will pack ferocious winds as it arrives in Northern California and southern Oregon late Tuesday night, meandering inland and weakening Wednesday evening. It will also bring large waves, heavy rain at the coast and substantial mountain snow.

A dangerous storm is heading towards southwest Oregon and northwest California Tuesday and Wednesday, in the run up to Thanksgiving. Prepare now for possible impacts. pic.twitter.com/XtYz36JLql — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) November 25, 2019

The National Weather Service in Medford, Ore., is calling this a “historically strong low pressure system.”

“We have seen 100 mph gusts at Cape Blanco with [similar conditions] in the past,” it wrote.

The Weather Prediction Center, meanwhile, is referring to it as “unprecedented” for the region it will impact with the worst conditions expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Increasing potential for an historically strong low pressure system Tue to bring widespread strong winds. For protection of life--Hwy 101 along the coast will be particularly dangerous w/very strong winds. For protection of property--secure/store holiday decorations. #orwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/9SPObL1NMn — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) November 25, 2019

As the system progresses east toward the Sierra Nevada, strong winds, cool temperatures and mountain snow are possible off and on late Tuesday and continuing through Thanksgiving. Up to three feet of snow is expected, with snow levels in spots dropping to 2,000 feet. Forty-to-60-mph winds are possible in the higher elevations, while wind advisories are also in effect for many of the valleys.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Thursday for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and 7 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Thursday for Mono County. Heavy snow is expected. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. pic.twitter.com/52KXwWHiXN — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 25, 2019

In Southern California, flash flood watches are up for Orange County and San Diego, stretching all the way down to the Mexican border Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Heavy rains in Los Angeles could also prove inclement for flights into/out of Los Angeles International Airport.

#Rain & mountain #snow are expected to impact #SoCal as a cold storm approaches the West Coast this #Thanksgiving week! 1-2" of 💦 in csts/vlly areas, 1.5-3" 💦 in the ⛰plus 6-12" of ❄️in the ⛰ above 2,000 ft! Areas near the #Grapevine could see 3-6" of ❄️! #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/QnwbVre4mE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 24, 2019

There’s even a shot at a few thunderstorms, a relative rarity in Southern California. “With a very cold atmosphere aloft, the potential for strong thunderstorm is growing … on both Wednesday and Thursday,” wrote the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif.

The system will move over the Desert Southwest on Thursday and Friday, bringing windy conditions to the higher elevations and rain/snow showers as well.

Another storm in the offing?

There are early indications another strong storm system could develop across the nation’s midsection Friday and Saturday, though confidence on specific timing, details and impacts remains low.