9/10: Trend is our friend for the best-of-week combination of sun, warmth and light winds.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Tonight: Cloudy, showers possible late. Lows: 44-49.

Cloudy, showers possible late. Lows: 44-49. Tomorrow: Mainly morning showers. Highs: 55-61.

Forecast in detail

An active weather pattern continues to drive significant variability in our local conditions. Today is easily the nicest day of the week, tomorrow competes for warmth but we dodge raindrops, and then Thanksgiving delivers a windier, colder but at least sunnier situation. The weekend still looks complicated, with wet conditions during the second half.

Today (Tuesday): Fantastic weather greets us today with mostly sunny skies, slightly warmer temperatures — with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s — and light breezes from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds return to dominate our night skies, with a slight chance of showers toward dawn as light winds continue to blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers likely, mainly in the morning to about midday under cloudy skies, but still mild conditions as highs range from the mid-50s to low 60s. Some peeks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Winds really pick up in the afternoon, too, turning northwest and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Rain totals are expected to be fairly light. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clearing, colder and still breezy with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Wind chills feel like the 20s, though, as winds from the west blow at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thanksgiving features mostly sunny skies, still a bit breezy, but highs manage to reach the upper 40s to low 50s, decent weather for a post-feast outdoor stroll. Thursday night should bring mostly clear skies and colder weather, with lows near 30 in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 30s in the city. Confidence: High

Black Friday starts on the colder side for the early shoppers (dress warmly) and should see temperatures ascend to highs in the upper 40s to around 50 under mostly sunny skies. Friday night becomes partly cloudy, with lows ranging in the 30s. Confidence: High

The weekend starts fine with some partly sunny skies possible on Saturday morning before afternoon clouds and a chance of rain later in the day. Highs hold in the colder 40s. Rain continues into Saturday night but could mix with frozen precipitation at times well to the north and west of the city (toward Hagerstown) as lows range in the 30s to around 40. Sunday kicks off December with rain continuing, but highs creep higher into the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

