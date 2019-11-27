Today’s daily digit

6/10: Scattered morning showers not an ideal start to getaway day. But not terrible overall, with a drier afternoon and decent temps despite a gusty breeze.

Express forecast

Today: Scattered a.m. showers, isolated p.m. showers and breezy. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Mostly clear, windy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny with strong winds. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Not a terrible getaway day, although we do have some scattered showers to deal with around the D.C. area and up and down the Interstate 95 corridor. Locally, we should see shower chances diminish by afternoon as winds pick up. Our Thanksgiving Day is gusty and markedly cooler, followed by a calm and cool Black Friday, before conditions become unsettled again this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Scattered showers continue during the morning hours, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches from the west. Just an isolated shower possible this afternoon as winds pick up from the south, to around 15 mph with gusts near 30 mph, with perhaps some peeks of sunshine as highs reach the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly clear this evening and overnight as winds gust from the west near 35 mph. Lows fall back to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day): The wind dominates our holiday with gusts from the northwest around 35-45 mph. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, and feeling cooler than that with the gusty winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish during the evening and especially overnight. Skies should remain partly cloudy with cooler lows dipping to the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High



The Capitol Building on a gray Saturday this past weekend. (George Jiang via Flickr)

A look ahead

With high pressure overhead, we’ve got a mostly sunny Black Friday with light winds and cool highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Continued mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

The weekend starts with increasing clouds on Saturday as a warm front starts to intrude from the west, with occasional rain showers midday Saturday into Sunday. We could see some snow or sleet mixed with the rain, especially across the northern and western parts of our region, but no accumulation is expected with Saturday and Sunday highs in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium