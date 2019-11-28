

Forecast peak wind gusts at 9 a.m. from the HRRR model.

* Wind advisory through 1 p.m. *

7/10: Roast turkeys don’t usually fly but with gusty winds they may try. Thankfully, the day is seasonable and dry.

Express forecast

Today: Plenty of sun and blustery. Highs: 49-54

Plenty of sun and blustery. Highs: 49-54 Tonight: A few clouds, still breezy. Lows: 32-38

A few clouds, still breezy. Lows: 32-38 Tomorrow: Clearing, breezes lighten up. Highs: 48-52

Forecast in detail

Winds remain strong in the wake of the cold front that zipped through Wednesday, possibly gusting up to 40 to 50 mph in the first half of this Thanksgiving Day. Breezes ease tomorrow but the next storm is already arriving late Saturday with rains through Sunday and then maybe a few snow showers by dawn Monday.

Thanksgiving (Thursday): Northwest winds whip across the area with some gusts in the morning nearing 50 mph. That should play havoc with those neatly raked leaf piles! Highs reach the low 50s but of course feel cooler. Dress for the 40s. Sunshine is abundant with just a few clouds passing through late in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds scuttle across the sky but you should be able to catch a glimpse of the thin crescent moon just above Venus. If you miss it, you can catch it near Saturn the next night. North winds are still capable of gusts up to 30 mph so bundle up. Overnight lows are mainly low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Overall, a fine late fall day with north winds calming for all those shoppers on a mission. Sunny skies prevail. Highs head for the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Starry skies and calm winds allow most areas to slip below freezing with lows ranging from mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday turns cloudy quickly and by late afternoon a few light showers are possible. Highs cap out in the low-to-mid 40s. Showers become more numerous through the night but should still remain on the light side. For our coldest areas north and west of the city a little snow could mix with the rain during the evening but accumulation potential remains very low. Overnight lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Showers are widespread on Sunday and highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 40s. Overnight, showers become more sparse. As colder air moves in late night the chance for a few wet snowflakes is again possible but accumulations remain unlikely. Lows fall to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is mainly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

1/10 (→): A few wet flakes could mix in as showers arrive Saturday evening. And, if enough moisture hangs around late Sunday night/Monday morning, a few snow showers are possible but any accumulation is a long shot.

