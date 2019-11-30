Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Gloomy and chilly. However, most or all of the precipitation should hold off until after dark. Could be better. Could be worse.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-40s.

Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-40s. Tonight: Rain developing; possibly some wintry mix. Lows: 30s to near 40.

Rain developing; possibly some wintry mix. Lows: 30s to near 40. Tomorrow: Morning rain tapering to afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

It’s not the best weekend ever, but if you work it right you should still be able to get what you need done. Holiday decorating? Might want to plan on focusing on the outdoors today and the indoors tomorrow. Although rain will develop with time, much of the daylight period today should end up dry. That’s definitely not the story tomorrow.

Today (Saturday): Clouds rule the day, but we should stay dry most spots locally. There are higher chances of some rain as you head well west and southwest. An errant shower or two could make it into the area. If so, it’s not impossible it mixes with sleet or even a snowflake. Without much in the way of precipitation, temperatures should aim for the mid-40s and perhaps the upper 40s. Winds are variable around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Odds of rain tick upward into the night. It’s certainly possible much or all of the evening remains rather dry, with the real push of precipitation likely to come late at night or even as late as the predawn hours. As steadier stuff starts, it could include some sleet or a snowflake. Any risk of minor (very minor) accumulating wintry mix is well north and west of the area in general. A random dusting isn’t totally impossible closer in, but only on grassy or elevated surfaces. There could also be some freezing rain well north and west, like Frederick and its surroundings — not much, but it doesn’t take much, so use caution if out late or up early. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain is likely in the morning and it may try to linger much of the day. There should be a trend toward more showery stuff during the afternoon before it tapers into the evening. Highs again aim for the mid-40s or so. Rainfall totals from this batch seem to want to fall into the half inch to an inch range in general. Winds are out of the northeast and north around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: There should be a bit of a rain break in the evening, but some more showers are possible overnight as a slow-moving upper-level storm begins to pass overhead. Given cold air aloft and moderately chilly conditions at the ground, some of this could fall in the form of snow. For now, it seems it would just be mood snow, or not the type that accumulates. If some falls hard enough, a dusting is possible. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

It remains unsettled on Monday as the big upper-level low pressure passes overhead. The air mass could continue to be cold enough for some snow showers to mix in with rain showers. If so, don’t plan on anything doing much. Again, not impossible a dusting happens if there are any heavier snow showers. Highs are largely in the low and mid-40s. It turns windier by afternoon, sustained around 20 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, we should be losing the main storm impacts. If it’s cloudy in the morning, we’ll see increased sun with time. The day should end up at least partly cloudy. Winds are probably going to continue to be rather gusty as highs head for the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Some sleet or a snowflake may fall as the rain event gets underway. Conversational snow showers are also possible Monday.

