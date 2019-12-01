Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Cool and cloudy is one thing. Adding a good bit of rain is another, and I don’t like it.

Express forecast

Today: Dreary and rainy. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Showers taper. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, some rain/snow showers. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Not a great way to end the holiday weekend with plenty of dreary rain. However, if your perfect start to December is to bundle up on the couch and do some online shopping or any other indoor activity, you’re welcome. Monday starts drier, but showers are possible again by afternoon, and we could even see some flakes! Fret not, drier and slightly milder conditions work in toward midweek and beyond.

Today (Sunday): Hope you got those Christmas lights up yesterday if this weekend was your goal. Today is not the day for outdoor activities as rain, some moderate, falls for much of the morning and afternoon. Rain totals should amount to around a half-inch to one inch for most, as the overcast skies and rain leave us with a rather “blah” feeling. Temperatures should hold mainly in the low to mid-40s with a light wind from the east about 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The rain largely tapers by evening, but a few showers remain possible during the evening and overnight. Winds turn more from the northwest, which brings in somewhat drier air near the surface, but plenty of clouds remain above. Temperatures are fairly stagnant, too, dropping a few degrees to lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The morning is mostly dry, and there may even be a few peeks of sun. Eventually, though, clouds thicken as an upper-level system moves through, which is likely to spark some showers by afternoon. Despite highs in the low to mid-40s here at the surface, the air could be enough above for some snowflakes to mix in with any rain showers. No accumulation is expected locally, perhaps a light accumulation up north toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Winds may gust near 25 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain or snow showers may continue during the evening as winds remain breezy from the northwest, followed by partial clearing overnight. Lows bottom out right around freezing. Confidence: Medium-High



Saturday was cool and cloudy in Southwest Washington. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

A look ahead

We’re still stuck with the breeze on Tuesday, but otherwise conditions improve with a good deal of sunshine returning to our skies. We’ll call it mostly sunny, with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s. Those winds continue from the northwest with gusts near 25 mph or more. Clouds increase again Tuesday night as winds slacken, with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A quick system zipping by on Wednesday might be just enough to squeeze out a shower or two. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Snow showers could briefly whiten grassy areas north of the District on Monday afternoon into the evening, but temperatures shouldn’t be cold enough for anything more significant than that.

