3/10: A raw start to the week: cold and windy with intermittent showers of rain and snow.

Express forecast

Today: Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs: 40 to 45.

Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs: 40 to 45. Tonight: Evening snow showers, then clearing. Lows: 29 to 34.

Evening snow showers, then clearing. Lows: 29 to 34. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 43 to 48.

Forecast in detail

December’s opening week, the first of meteorological winter, is on the chilly side. We may even see some snowflakes today. While colder than normal, conditions should remain mostly dry after we get past today.

Today (Monday): This is the week’s most unsettled day. Scattered showers are possible this morning, which may fall as snow or a rain-snow mix, especially in our colder areas. We may see precipitation pause for a bit before more rain and/or snow showers develop in the afternoon. Again, the best chance of snow focuses north and west of the Beltway. High temperatures range from 40 to 45, but drop into the 30s during any bouts of steadier precipitation. Winds are from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered snow showers are possible this evening, but may not fall everywhere. Temperatures aren’t quite low enough for any snow to stick to roads, but the flakes could whiten other surfaces — especially in our colder areas. The snow, combined with gusty winds (10 to 15 mph, sometimes gusting over 20 mph), could also briefly reduce visibility. These snow showers should taper off before midnight, followed by partial clearing, and lows from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the low to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We dry out and see a return of mostly sunny skies, but it’s a chilly, blustery day. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s, but winds — sustained from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph — make it feel colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish but clouds increase some as a little disturbance that few people notice slides through. Lows range from 30 to 35. Confidence: Medium-High



Great Blue Heron at Huntley Meadows in Fairfax County on Sunday. (Tyler Reber/Flickr)

A look ahead

The period Wednesday through Sunday is pretty tranquil, though somewhat colder than average. Skies are generally partly sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night. Highs are chilliest on Thursday and Saturday, struggling to surpass the low 40s, and mildest Friday, in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are mostly around 25 to 30 in our colder areas to the low to mid-30s in the city. The stretch is probably precipitation-free, but we can’t totally rule out a snow flurry as weak disturbances pass by Wednesday night and Friday night. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (→): We may see some flakes fly today, especially this evening, but the ceiling is around a coating on grassy areas.

