

Wet leaves in Hill East. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Some improvement, but little temperature movement.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 44-50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Lows: 30-37.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-50.

Forecast in detail

The first week of December is running seasonably cold with just a few quick systems to track (tonight and Friday night) for some sneaky snowflakes, but no significant concerns. Otherwise, we maintain daytime highs in the 40s to around 50 with lows in the 20s to 30s right into a weekend that looks mostly dry with decent chances of sunshine.

Today (Tuesday): Becoming mostly sunny but breezy as low pressure pulls away from the East Coast. Highs range from the mid-40s to around 50, but winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts up to 25 mph will cause wind chills to drop into the 30s to low 40s at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds return as a weak disturbance zips through the area. A few light rain and snow showers could sweep across parts of the area in the early morning hours. No concerns for accumulation, but areas farther north and west of the city should watch out for a few slick spots as lows range from around 30 to the mid-30s. Light winds from the northwest become calm toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Possible light rain or snow shower during the morning commute, but otherwise becoming partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 40s to around 50. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday to Friday run partly to mostly sunny, with highs again from the mid-40s to around 50. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Friday night features a weak disturbance along a cold front that could trigger a few snow showers as lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend continues to bring partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-40s Saturday and closer to 50 on Sunday as skies start to turn cloudy late in the day. Lows Saturday night under partly cloudy skies are in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (unchanged): Weak low- to no-impact disturbances tonight and again Friday night.

