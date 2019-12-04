Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A passing snow or rain shower shouldn’t be much of a disruption. But more clouds than sun keep an already cool day feeling even colder.

Express forecast

Today: Passing snow or rain shower possible. Highs: Around 45-50.

Passing snow or rain shower possible. Highs: Around 45-50. Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a breeze. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Becoming mostly clear, with a breeze. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Forecast in detail

Our December weather pattern is likely to turn more active at some point. But other than a snow or rain shower today, we’re in a mostly calm stretch through this weekend, with generally dry conditions and cool highs in the 40s to near 50.

Today (Wednesday): Could see a passing snow shower this morning or rain shower this afternoon. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy and cool, as morning temperatures rise through the 30s to near 40, with afternoon highs around 45-50. Just a touch breezy times with winds around 5-15 mph from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy evening skies should turn mostly clear overnight. The breeze is a fairly steady one from the west around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows fall back to near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ve got plenty of sun, under the influence of high pressure to our southwest. But the gradient between that high pressure to the southwest and low pressure to our northeast generates a steady breeze, from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Temperatures remain mostly status quo with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds slacken as the pressure gradient weakens. Should see lows again near 30 to the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High



A look ahead

Partly cloudy skies persist on Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west, with light winds through much of the day as highs top out near 50. Winds turn breezy again late Friday afternoon or evening as the front comes through, perhaps producing a passing snow shower, and dropping Friday night lows to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure dominates Saturday into Saturday night, and stays close enough on Sunday, for a mostly sunny and mostly dry weekend, with any chance of showers likely holding off until Sunday night. Weekend highs aim for the 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday with light winds. Confidence: Medium

