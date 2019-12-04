The sun sinks lower on the horizon and the mercury drops. In Washington, winter’s steep decline kicks into high gear in December before bottoming out in late January and early February and making a steady — if not occasionally turbulent — ascent into spring.

[Washington winter outlook: Near-average snowfall with somewhat milder-than-normal temperatures]

From the coldest day record — 15 degrees below zero, recorded on Feb. 11, 1899 — to one of the warmest ones — with a record high of 98 degrees registered nine weeks ago on Oct. 2 — Washington’s historic temperatures during the colder months fluctuate wildly. The average, however, have been trending warmer in recent years.

[The dreaded wintry mix: What is it, and why do we get it so much in Washington?]

Here is the shape of winter according to nearly 150 years of temperature data from the District’s official weather station, which changed from 24th and M streets to National Airport in 1945.

The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest. 10-day rolling averages High since 2000 Low since 2000 High since 1872 Low since 1872 80º 60º 40º 32º: Freezing 20º OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 0º The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26 degrees, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January. The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest. 10-day rolling averages High since 2000 Low since 2000 High since 1872 Low since 1872 80º 60º 40º 32º: Freezing 20º OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 0º The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26º, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January. The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest. Oct. 2, 2019, was the warmest October day on record 98 degrees 90º Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872. 80º 10-day rolling averages High since 2000 Low since 2000 High since 1872 Low since 1872 70º 60º 50º 40º 32º: Freezing 30º By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing. The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees. 20º 10º OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 0º Feb. 11, 1899, was the coldest on record: minus-15 degrees. The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26 degrees, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January. Oct. 2, 2019, was the warmest October day on record: 98 degrees 90º Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872. 10-day rolling averages 80º High since 2000 Low since 2000 High since 1872 Low since 1872 70º The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest. 60º 50º 40º 32º: Freezing 30º By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing. The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26 degrees, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January. The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees. 20º 10º OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 0º Feb. 11, 1899, was the coldest on record minus-15 degrees Oct. 2, 2019 was the warmest October day on record: 98 degrees 90º Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872. 10-day rolling averages 80º High since 2000 Low since 2000 High since 1872 Low since 1872 70º The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest. 60º 50º 40º 32º: Freezing 30º By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing. The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees. 20º The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26 degrees, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January. 10º OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL 0º Feb. 11, 1899 was the coldest on record: minus-15 degrees

The coldest period in Washington is traditionally from mid-December to the end of February, when the average lows dip below 32 degrees. Our winters are traditionally on the milder side compared to neighboring areas.

[Here’s how to measure snow like a pro]

How D.C.’s temperatures compare with other East Coast cities Raleigh, N.C. Philadelphia Normal range 1981-2010 80º 70º 60º D.C.’s normals 50º 32º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A Boston New York 80º 70º 60º 50º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A Pittsburgh 80º 70º 60º 50º O N D J F M A How D.C.’s temperatures compare with other East Coast cities Raleigh, N.C. Philadelphia 80º Normal range 1981-2010 70º D.C.’s normals 60º 50º 32º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A Boston New York 80º 70º 60º 50º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A Pittsburgh 80º 70º 60º 50º O N D J F M A How D.C.’s temperatures compare with other East Coast cities Raleigh, N.C. Philadelphia New York 80º Normal range 1981-2010 70º 60º D.C.’s normals 50º 32º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A Boston Pittsburgh 80º 70º 60º 50º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A How D.C.’s temperatures compare with other East Coast cities Raleigh, N.C. Philadelphia New York Boston Pittsburgh Normal range 1981-2010 80º 70º 60º D.C.’s normals 50º 32º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A How D.C.’s temperatures compare with other East Coast cities Raleigh, N.C. Philadelphia New York Boston Pittsburgh Normal range 1981-2010 80º 70º 60º D.C.’s normals 50º 32º O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A O N D J F M A

Snowfall in the area is trending downward over the last century but the big storms are becoming more intense. Although the deepest snow recorded occurred in 1899, the winters of 2010 and 2016 are some of the snowiest on record.

Days most likely to have snowfall Snow depth since 1888 30 in. 20 10 0 10% 20% OCT NOV 2009 DEC Average date of first inch: Dec. 23 1996 JAN 1922 Knickerbocker storm 2016 2010 1899 1961 FEB 1979 Average date of last inch: Feb. 26 MAR APR Days most likely to have snowfall Snow depth since 1888 30 in. 20 10 0 10% 20% OCT NOV 2009 DEC Average date of first inch: Dec. 23 1996 JAN 1922 Knickerbocker storm 2016 2010 1899 1961 FEB 1979 Average date of last inch: Feb. 26 MAR APR Snow depth since 1888 Jan. 31 is the day when D.C. is most likely to have snow on the ground. 1899 30 inches 1922, Knickerbocker storm 2010 Average date of first inch: Dec. 23 20 Average date of last inch: Feb. 26 2016 2009 1996 1961 10 0 Days most likely to have snowfall Historical chance of a white Christmas A little more than 10 percent 10% OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 20% Jan. 20 and 25 are tied for the snowiest days of the season: Each has had measurable snow in 19 percent of years since 1888. Chart shows the share of days since 1888 to have measurable snowfall. Snow depth since 1888 Jan. 31 is the day when D.C. is most likely to have snow on the ground. 1899 inches 30 1922, Knickerbocker storm 2010 20 1996 Average date of first inch: Dec. 23 Average date of last inch: Feb. 26 2016 2009 Longest stretch with one inch or more on the ground: 29 days, Jan. 20 to Feb. 17, 1961 10 0 Days most likely to have snowfall Historical chance of a white Christmas A little more than 10 percent 10% OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 20% Jan. 20 and 25 are tied for the snowiest days of the season: Each has had measurable snow in 19 percent of years since 1888. Chart shows the share of days since 1888 to have measurable snowfall. Snow depth since 1888 Jan. 31 is the day when D.C. is most likely to have snow on the ground. The deepest snow came in 1899 after several consecutive days of accumulation. 30 inches 1922 Knickerbocker storm Multiple storms in 2010 left more than 21 inches of snow. It stuck around for weeks. 25 Average date of first inch: Dec. 23 20 Average date of last inch: Feb. 26 1987 1996 1979 2016 15 2009 Longest stretch with one inch or more on the ground: 29 days, Jan. 20 to Feb. 17, 1961 10 5 0 Days most likely to have snowfall Earliest measurable snow on record: Oct. 9-10, 1979, with 0.3 inches Latest measurable snow on record: April 28, 1928, with 0.5 inches 5% Historical chance of a white Christmas A little more than 10 percent 10% 15% OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR 20% Jan. 20 and 25 are tied for the snowiest days of the season: Each has had measurable snow in 19 percent of years since 1888. Chart shows the share of days since 1888 to have measurable snowfall.

We’ve yet to have major accumulation this year. The first inches of snow are most likely to be seen around the end of December and the beginning of January.

The weather data used in this analysis comes from NOAA and ACIS and goes back to 1872.