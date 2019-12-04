The sun sinks lower on the horizon and the mercury drops. In Washington, winter’s steep decline kicks into high gear in December before bottoming out in late January and early February and making a steady — if not occasionally turbulent — ascent into spring.
From the coldest day record — 15 degrees below zero, recorded on Feb. 11, 1899 — to one of the warmest ones — with a record high of 98 degrees registered nine weeks ago on Oct. 2 — Washington’s historic temperatures during the colder months fluctuate wildly. The average, however, have been trending warmer in recent years.
Here is the shape of winter according to nearly 150 years of temperature data from the District’s official weather station, which changed from 24th and M streets to National Airport in 1945.
The coldest day? Depends on how you count it. The coldest average high is about 42 degrees in mid-January. In the last couple decades, the last few weeks of January have been the coldest.
10-day rolling averages
High since 2000
Low since 2000
High since 1872
Low since 1872
80º
60º
40º
32º: Freezing
20º
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
0º
The first week in February is the coldest average low, around 26 degrees, but since 2000, the coldest week has been the last week in January.
Oct. 2, 2019, was the warmest October day
on record 98 degrees
90º
Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872.
80º
10-day rolling averages
High since 2000
Low since 2000
High since 1872
Low since 1872
70º
60º
50º
40º
32º: Freezing
30º
By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing.
The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees.
20º
10º
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
0º
Feb. 11, 1899, was the coldest
on record: minus-15 degrees.
Oct. 2, 2019, was the warmest October day
on record: 98 degrees
90º
Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872.
10-day rolling averages
80º
High since 2000
Low since 2000
High since 1872
Low since 1872
70º
60º
50º
40º
32º: Freezing
30º
By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing.
The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees.
20º
10º
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
0º
Feb. 11, 1899, was the
coldest on record
minus-15 degrees
Oct. 2, 2019 was the warmest
October day on record:
98 degrees
90º
Oct. 16 has topped out at 68 degrees 15 times since 1872.
10-day rolling averages
80º
High since 2000
Low since 2000
High since 1872
Low since 1872
70º
60º
50º
40º
32º: Freezing
30º
By the second week in April, lows are mostly above freezing.
The most frequent low on Dec. 4 is 29 degrees.
20º
10º
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
DECEMBER
JANUARY
FEBRUARY
MARCH
APRIL
0º
Feb. 11, 1899 was the
coldest on record:
minus-15 degrees
The coldest period in Washington is traditionally from mid-December to the end of February, when the average lows dip below 32 degrees. Our winters are traditionally on the milder side compared to neighboring areas.
How D.C.’s temperatures compare
with other East Coast cities
Raleigh, N.C.
Philadelphia
Normal range
1981-2010
80º
70º
60º
D.C.’s normals
50º
32º
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
Boston
New York
80º
70º
60º
50º
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
Pittsburgh
80º
70º
60º
50º
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
Snowfall in the area is trending downward over the last century but the big storms are becoming more intense. Although the deepest snow recorded occurred in 1899, the winters of 2010 and 2016 are some of the snowiest on record.
Days most likely
to have snowfall
Snow depth since 1888
30 in.
20
10
0
10%
20%
OCT
NOV
2009
DEC
Average date of
first inch: Dec. 23
1996
JAN
1922
Knickerbocker
storm
2016
2010
1899
1961
FEB
1979
Average date of
last inch: Feb. 26
MAR
APR
Snow depth since 1888
Jan. 31 is the day when D.C. is most likely to have snow on the ground.
1899
30
inches
1922, Knickerbocker storm
2010
Average date of first inch: Dec. 23
20
Average date of last inch: Feb. 26
2016
2009
1996
1961
10
0
Days most likely to have snowfall
Historical chance of a white Christmas
A little more than 10 percent
10%
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
20%
Jan. 20 and 25 are tied for the snowiest days of the season: Each has had measurable snow in 19 percent of years since 1888.
Chart shows the share of days since 1888 to have measurable snowfall.
We’ve yet to have major accumulation this year. The first inches of snow are most likely to be seen around the end of December and the beginning of January.
The weather data used in this analysis comes from NOAA and ACIS and goes back to 1872.