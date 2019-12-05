

Sunset at National Harbor on Wednesday. (George Jiang/Flickr)

5/10: Skies clear, but windy I fear, and not warm enough to endear.

Express forecast

Today: Clearing and breezy. Highs: 44-48

Forecast in detail

Dry and slightly cool weather, similar to what we’ve witnessed in recent days, prevails over the region through the weekend. If you’re eager for warmer conditions, early next week we get a couple of mild days even if they’re marred by showers. Then, the next shot of Arctic air returns by the middle of next week.

Today (Thursday): Skies clear early but don’t expect any quick warm up as highs struggle to do better than the mid-to-upper 40s. What really keeps it chilly though are the winds from the west that could gust up to around 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase overnight while winds ease. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): A weak disturbance approaches from the west but mainly just keeps cloud cover in place. There is a chance for a few sprinkles or showers around sunset but anything measurable is unlikely. Winds are light from the west. Highs hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The potential for sprinkles quickly disappears in the evening and clouds gradually decrease. Lows are mainly upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday is mainly sunny but cold high pressure really puts a cap on temperatures with highs struggling to do better than the low-to-mid 40s. The earliest sunset of the season occurs this evening after which temperatures take a dive as lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Morning sunshine Sunday gives way to afternoon clouds which should arrive in time to cap highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. A few light showers could start to fall from those clouds late at night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Warm air starts to move in on Monday but also sets off scattered showers throughout the day. Highs manage to peak in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

0/10 (↓): No snow for the next week but models are hinting at the threat of wintry precipitation for the weekend that follows.

