Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s a mild end to the workweek, with some partial sunshine, so that’s decent. Less ideal is clouds and a quick sprinkle or shower, along with a couple wind gusts above 20 mph.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Quick shower? Highs: Around 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Showers then breezier, clearer. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Calmer. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Forecast in detail

Enjoy mild conditions today if you’re no fan of wintry chill, because that settles back in this weekend. Sunshine, though, is a by-product of this incoming drier, colder air. While there’s no snow in this forecast, make sure to enter our snow contest here! It’s bound to show up at some point.

Today (Friday): More clouds than sun seems likely, especially during the midday and afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. A quick sprinkle or shower is possible during that period, but nothing heavy or of high probability. We should still be able to get to around 50 degrees, and maybe toward the mid-50s should sunshine dominate more than expected. Southwesterly breezes average around 10 mph, but could gust around 25 mph a couple times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening clouds and a sprinkle remains possible as the cold front passes. Clouds and rain chances should exit starting by midnight, if not earlier. A couple northwesterly gusts around 20 mph could reduce wind chills into the 20s after midnight, so bundle up if out late. The thermometer bottoms out near 30 outside of the Beltway, but closer to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s mostly sunny with less breeze, thankfully, as temperatures struggle to get above 40 to perhaps mid-40s for the warmest and sunniest spots. Northerly breezes should wane from 10 mph early to 5 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: At least it’s clear going into one of our few earliest sunsets of the year (at 4:45 p.m.). Clear skies and calm conditions allow the atmosphere to readily cool, unstirred, dipping down into the 20s for the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High



Sunny spot for a pocket park on H Street. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: We should stay dry and bright. Sunshine should dominate until perhaps late afternoon, as a few clouds move in. Showers should hold off until after dark, at the earliest. Temperatures are likely a notch warmer, rising into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds continue to increase and chances for a shower or sprinkle increase as well. After midnight we see our highest chance for rain, as the timing stands now, and perhaps an hour or two of steadier (but light) rain. Low temperatures don’t fall too far, into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

It’s turning warmer, but wind, showers and rainy hours may pester us Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures should get into the 50s Monday and perhaps 60s Tuesday. Temperatures and rain timing/amounts (above an inch?) could change with this forecast, depending on where the ultimate storm track sets up. There’s even a chance the storm moves out of here quicker than expected, leaving us partly sunny and mild for Tuesday. Stay tuned. We’ll keep updating you with the latest information. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.