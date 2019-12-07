

The last leaves hanging on the trees on S Street. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: The sunshine is nice, but it’s a bit cool and breezy to go much higher.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-47.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-47. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 20 to Near 30.

Mostly clear. Lows: Near 20 to Near 30. Tomorrow: Sunny early, clouds increasing late. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Forecast in detail

This weekend is pretty benign as far as weekends in December can be. That’s good news if you’re out doing any holiday-related activities. Both today and tomorrow are sun-filled with relatively minimal wind to deal with. Our next shot for rain holds off until we’re headed back to work.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It’s not a bad day, especially if you sleep in a bit and let the air “warm” up past its morning coldest. Winds are strongest early as well. There’s lots of sunshine, even if the sun isn’t that powerful these days. High temperatures should group in the mid-40s, but the city could strive for upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: With cold high pressure nearby, the air is dry, skies are clear, and winds are light. This means we turn quite cold tonight, at least outside the Beltway. Lows range from near 20 to near 30, coldest in any sheltered valleys north and west. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): As high pressure drifts to the east, we begin to see some “return flow” from the south. Since it’s December, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be warm. More like … not as cold. Highs should head for a mid-40s to near 50 range, with most or all spots rising higher than today. Skies are rather clear through the morning but we may see some cloudiness filter in during the afternoon. South winds blow around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken up into the night. A chance of rain grows as well, although it may tend to hold off until after midnight or even into the period nearer sunrise. Lows range from the mid-30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Some rain is likely Monday. It’s probably not a heavy rain that lasts all day, but it could come in a few waves and keep most of the day on the damp side. On the other hand, it’s somewhat milder with a flow from the south continuing. Highs head toward the mid-50s or so. Confidence: Medium

A cold front charging through the region Tuesday will keep us unsettled. It doesn’t look like a washout, but it’s another one where it’s hard to pinpoint extended dry spells for now. Out ahead of the front, temperatures may surge to and past 60. If so, it’s relatively brief, with colder winds likely to resume by the overnight. There’s some chance we may need to introduce the Snow Potential Index again for Tuesday night, if precipitation lingers. Not a favored setup to get snow here on the back of a cold front, so for now any risk seems minimal enough to leave it out. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.