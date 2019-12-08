

Cool air and blue skies at 16th Street and Corcoran Street NW yesterday. (angela n. via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Similar temps to yesterday feel decent enough in the sun. Too bad clouds start to increase during the afternoon. Overall about par for December.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

It’s as good a day as any to get up those holiday decorations, just try and do it before the cooling effect of increasing afternoon clouds. We’ll see showers at times tomorrow through Tuesday night, maybe even ending as a bit of snow. The best news is some early-week warming, with 50s and even 60s in the forecast, before we cool back down again midweek.

Today (Sunday): After a chilly start in the 20s to low 30s, we’ll warm into similar territory as yesterday. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s aren’t too bad if you can stand in the sun, although mostly to partly sunny morning skies should see increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds are generally from the south at less than 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to lower and thicken overnight as our next disturbance close in. We stay dry through through much of the night despite the mostly cloudy skies, but as dawn approaches don’t be surprised by a few light showers or patches of drizzle. Winds remain light from the south, with overnight lows only dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers and drizzle become likely, although it shouldn’t be an all-day soaker. Still, I wouldn’t head out without my umbrella if I were you. Even with some rain and overcast skies, steady southerly flow gives our temperatures a good boost, with afternoon readings rising into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: On-and-off showers and maybe some drizzle remain possible through the evening and overnight, but should generally diminish with time. Mild winds from the south increase to around 15 mph, with a few gusts up near 20 mph. That means steady or even rising temperatures overnight, in the the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday dawns rather warm and even a touch humid for December. Warm air surges ahead of an approaching cold front, with just a few showers possible despite mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures rise into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The cold front sweeps through with a better chance of rain Tuesday night, perhaps changing to snow late, as temperatures tumble back into the 40s with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Probably too warm for any snow to accumulate, but we’ll keep watching it. Confidence: Low-Medium

Any lingering rain or snow showers come to an end early Wednesday as conditions start to improve, even if we’re back to the colder side of things. High pressure pushing in from the north and west should bring partly sunny skies by afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. One bit of good news--the winds, while steady from the northwest, don’t look too gusty as of now. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): Rain could end with a little snow late Tuesday night, probably too warm for accumulation. Also may see a stormy pattern late in the week with some colder air nearby. Just something to watch for now.

