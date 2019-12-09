

The American GFS model predicts some places may drop 20 to 30 degrees within 24 hours behind the cold front. (WeatherBell.com)

An Arctic cold front is crashing east, bringing falling temperatures and below-zero lows to parts of the Northern Tier and Upper Midwest. It’s the first in a pair of abrasive cold pockets that will target the Northern Plains and Great Lakes, keeping places like Minneapolis in the ice box for much of mid-December.

The leading edge of the cold is barreling across the country, and temperatures are poised to drop by as much as 25 degrees all the way to the East Coast by midweek. A brief chill will even head down to the Deep South, making for dry, frigid nights perhaps even to the Gulf Coast.

The core of the cold

The zone from northeast Montana through the Dakotas to northern Wisconsin will experience the brunt of the cold during the first half of this week.

The Arctic front brought snow to Minneapolis on Monday morning as the temperature dropped 10 degrees in just two hours, from 30 to 20. By Monday evening, temperatures in the Twin Cities may stand at only 10 degrees, with overnight lows predicted to tumble to minus-4.

Current vs Typical (for 7 AM Monday) traffic conditions out there. Yes, it's snowing. pic.twitter.com/kv7Zr7ocQv — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 9, 2019

The cold turns more severe Tuesday. The high temperature is only forecast at 4 degrees, while lows tomorrow night may plummet to near minus-10. After another chilly day Wednesday, some moderation is likely Thursday before the next Arctic air mass settles in next week.



The core of the cold will sit over the Dakotas and Upper Midwest. These are predicted temperatures just before sunrise Wednesday morning. (WeatherBell.com)

The cold arrived early Monday morning in Bismarck, N.D., where crashing temperatures overnight brought the mercury down to minus-4 just before sunrise. Lows Monday night will fall to minus-11 degrees, an even crueler minus-12 is forecast early Wednesday morning.

Current temps as of 9 AM CST. Still below zero across most of central ND this morning, with wind chills as cold as 25 to 35 below zero. Temperatures will improve from west to east this afternoon. #ndwx pic.twitter.com/nvicE8McIc — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) December 9, 2019

Temperatures over the Dakotas will finally recover into the lower 30s by Friday, but there’s a chance the city doesn’t make it above freezing before the next cold shot approaches over the weekend. That yields a decent possibility that Bismarck goes an entire week or more without hitting freezing.

Farther east, Chicago will flirt with the edge of the cold blast. Highs near 50 Monday will be slashed to the mid-20s Tuesday, with several chilly days before some pleasant moderation Friday.

The potent cold front sweeps east

Meanwhile to the south, the Arctic front was heralded by a burst of briefly heavy snow in Omaha. A prelude of precipitation preceded the front, visibility dipping to below a half-mile as the potent squalls moved through. Temperatures were quickly falling as colder air surged into the region, the temperature falling from 36 degrees at 5 a.m. to 17 degrees before 8 a.m. Bitter winds also gusted to 45 mph.

Looking rough in #Omaha right now as this wind-driven #snow squall races across the region. pic.twitter.com/3c5lSBvnd3 — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) December 9, 2019

That abrupt temperature drop will be the theme with this cold front. Kansas City was approaching 50 degrees Monday morning, but it will likely fall below 30 by suppertime.

Get ready for the cold blast! Temperatures are about to crash 20 degrees from the 40s into the 20s and before noon. There may even be a few snowflakes. I am getting the dogs out now, as the change is on our doorstep. It is down to 17 degrees in Omaha and heading our way! pic.twitter.com/ABkfPpCBbz — Gary Lezak (@glezak) December 9, 2019

In Memphis, the change is even more hostile — after a forecast high near 70 today, snow is in the cards overnight as the Arctic front flips the rain to wintry precipitation. Lows in the middle 30s are possible, rising only a degree or two to a predicted high near 37 Tuesday.

Nashville could also wind up with a touch of snow or winter slop, albeit delayed until Tuesday afternoon just before precipitation winds to a close.

Cold front on the move and it'll bring rain to the TN Valley initially. But with cold air rushing in, a changeover to wintry weather is expected. @LianaBrackett & I will detail the timing and potential impacts. 9am-1pm ET on the @weatherchannel. pic.twitter.com/5Tn7iGClta — Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) December 9, 2019

In Alabama, the forecast is wet instead of white, but the temperature drop will still leave folks shivering. Tuesday’s anticipated high temperature of 63 degrees may occur before the sun comes up, with the warmth declining throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by the end of the workday, with middle 30s in the cards overnight into Wednesday morning. Rain will fall intermittently throughout the day.

Any precipitation should avoid more northerly places like Indianapolis or Columbus, Ohio, where the frolicking front’s only fanfare comes in the form of a 20-degree cool-down between now and this time Tuesday. But for a stretch of real estate along and east of the Appalachians, that wave of precipitation riding up from the south will meet the encroaching cold, possibly dusting a few places with a quick-hitting backlash of snow.

Snow for some along the Eastern Seaboard

It’s a tough call in the nation’s capital, where Washington could see a few flakes fly as precipitation winds to a close Wednesday morning. A light, slushy accumulation is possible northwest of town.

[Some wet snow possible early Wednesday morning, but it’s unlikely to be a big deal]

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures are spiking — with 60s possible in Washington on Tuesday and 70 possible in places like Raleigh, N.C., or Richmond. Scouring out that warmth will take some time, making it a challenge for places near the Mason-Dixon Line to see any snow.



A look at locations the National Weather Service is expecting to break/tie record high minimum temperatures overnight Tuesday. (WeatherBell.com)

A couple of inches of snow is a safer bet in places like New York City or Boston on Wednesday.

Well back to weather



Trickiest part this week is snow potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It's always tricky to squeeze out snow on the back edge of a frontal passage.



Euro odds of 1" and 3" here. Good chance of at least one. I'll start with a general 1-3" call pic.twitter.com/Hx11I1f9hE — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 9, 2019



The National Weather Service's expectations for snowfall associated with the Arctic front. (WeatherBell.com)

For much of the nation, moderation is expected over the weekend before the next blast of anomalous cold arrives in the Northern Tier early next week.