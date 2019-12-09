Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Milder temps marred by showery conditions.

Express forecast

Today: Showers likely. Highs: 50 to 55.

Showers likely. Highs: 50 to 55. Tonight: Widely scattered showers. Lows: Near 50.

Widely scattered showers. Lows: Near 50. Tomorrow: A few showers, mild. Highs: 60 to 64.

Forecast in detail

It’s a very unsettled start to the week, with periods of precipitation and temperatures on a roller-coaster ride. First, we have rain today as highs eclipse 50. Then Tuesday brings the warmest weather in three weeks with 60-degree temperatures but yet more showers. After that, temperatures tumble while a round of wet snow is possible by early Wednesday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Grab the umbrella. Rain showers are likely today, with the steadiest activity in the afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain, breezes from the south elevate temperatures into the low to mid-50s. Around 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain could fall. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain showers decrease during the evening with just some widely scattered showers overnight. Temperatures remain nearly steady, perhaps only slipping back to around 50. It’s breezy, with winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the week’s mildest day, with perhaps the highest temperatures since Veterans Day. Highs head for 60 to 65 degrees; however, we may have to dodge some showers, especially in the afternoon. Winds from the southwest switch to out of the northwest in the afternoon as a cold front passes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain showers are likely in the evening and overnight. However, as temperatures fall, the rain is likely to gradually mix with and change to snow, first in our colder areas north and west of the city during the predawn hours and, perhaps, near the city by sunrise. Lows range from 32 to 38, lowest in those colder areas. Confidence: Medium



Ring around the moon Sunday. (Kit Case/Flickr)

A look ahead

Snow is possible in the morning Wednesday, with the best chance along and especially west of Interstate 95, where a slushy accumulation is possible, particularly on grassy areas. To the east, rain and/or snow showers are possible before the precipitation exits mid- to late morning. It becomes sunny and breezy in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clear and cold Wednesday night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Sunny but cold weather on Thursday, with highs only 35 to 40. Still cold Friday, but clouds increase with a slight chance of rain showers late. Highs are 40 to 45 after starting the day in the 20s. Rain is then likely Friday night, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

The weekend may start off with some rain Saturday morning but there’s a reasonably good chance to dry out in the afternoon, with milder highs around 50. After morning lows in the 30s Sunday, partly cloudy skies with highs again near 50. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Snow chances for Wednesday morning have ticked up, but getting much accumulation is still a long shot, especially on paved surfaces.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.