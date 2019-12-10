

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: 55-60.

Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: 55-60. Tonight: Rain, likely changing to snow showers late. Lows: 31-38.

Rain, likely changing to snow showers late. Lows: 31-38. Tomorrow: Snow showers end by midmorning, partly sunny p.m. Highs: 38-44.

Forecast in detail

This wet, sloppy weather continues at times today and even into tonight, when we start drawing in just enough cold air to trigger some wintry mischief by early tomorrow. Most of our area stays warm enough to keep the roads wet vs. white, but some slick or slushy spots are possible, especially in our near-western to northwestern suburbs. Otherwise, cold weather returns for the rest of the workweek before we trend warmer and wetter this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Scattered showers continue, becoming more abundant from midday into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a warmer morning as temperatures start in the 50s and peak near 60 by midday before turning colder this afternoon. By sunset, temperatures will be falling into the 40s. Winds initially come from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph but switch around from the northwest and become gusty during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Expect more periods of rain as temperatures cool through the 40s and dip into the 30s overnight. Late tonight, the rain may mix with and change to snow from northwest to southeast. Temperatures may stay warm enough that any snow focuses on grassy surfaces, but some slush on pavement is possible during any heavier bursts, especially in our colder areas. Lows range from the low to mid-30s as winds come from the north at 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Road conditions forecast for Wednesday.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Snow could lower visibility and lead to a little slush (especially in our colder areas) on roadways early on before ending midmorning. Partly sunny skies emerge for all by afternoon as temperatures struggle to move past the 30s to low 40s for highs. Winds from the west at about 5 to 10 mph start to dry us out by afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly clear and colder, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is our sunniest day of the week but it’s cold, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Clouds return Friday, and a cold rain may arrive by the afternoon as highs lift into the 40s. Rain, possibly heavy at times, hits Friday night, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Showers may continue at times Saturday under mostly cloudy skies as highs reach into the warmer 50s. More showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday could be breezy, with low pressure departing the East Coast, but partly sunny skies by afternoon help temperatures reach the low 50s for highs. We can’t rule out a few scattered showers on Sunday, too. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): Some snow is likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and our colder areas could get an inch.

