Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Much of the day turns out mostly sunny, and yet we’re back to the chilly side of things after a couple of briefly warmer days.

Express forecast

Today: Snow showers ending early, becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Snow showers ending early, becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 20s.

Mostly clear. Lows: 20s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Forecast in detail

Wet roads are the main impact from the overnight snow showers ending early this morning, with perhaps just a slick spot or two in our northern and western suburbs. After yesterday’s brief warm-up, though, colder air settles in again today through Friday, trending only slightly warmer again this weekend. Shower chances return Friday, with rain likely Friday night, and scattered showers possible Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): Some lingering snow showers possible early this morning, maybe a slick spot or two north and west of the Beltway, where temperatures may briefly dip to near freezing. Otherwise just wet roads for most of us this morning, before skies turn mostly sunny later this morning into the afternoon. That helps mid- to late-morning temperatures climb through the 30s, but with afternoon highs reaching only the upper 30s to low 40s, with a breeze from the west-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: High pressure settles in tonight. And with mostly clear skies, we’ll see temperatures fall off fairly quickly through the 30s this evening, with overnight lows bottoming in the 20s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure in control, providing plenty of sunshine. But the air mass is a chilly one, so highs manage only the upper 30s to low 40s despite mostly sunny skies, with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase during the evening as high pressure retreats to the northeast, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. The clouds help keep temperatures a bit warmer than tonight’s, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High



A look ahead

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers, as moisture starts to stream in from the south, with highs in the 40s. Rain is then likely Friday evening and overnight, and it could be moderate to heavy at times, as low pressure develops along the Carolina coast and heads up the Eastern Seaboard. Friday night temperatures remain fairly steady in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Scattered showers may linger Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, with slightly warmer highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We should be dry by Saturday evening, with a few breaks in the clouds possible, as lows drop back to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

We’re between systems Sunday, which should give us a nice break with partly sunny skies, although winds could be breezy at times. Highs head for near 50 to the low 50s with a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Mixed model signals on a potential system late Monday into Tuesday. Interesting enough to keep the SPI active for now.

