

Forecast for total rainfall (and melted snow and ice) over the next week in the eastern United States. (WeatherBell.com)

A stormy pattern is set to unfold in the East, with back-to-back systems sweeping through this weekend and early next week. Both storms will bring heavy precipitation; the first will produce mostly rain, while the second could bring more of a wintry mix.

Between the two systems, many areas could see the equivalent of at least two inches of rain, although some of the precipitation could fall as snow and/or a wintry mix, especially into the Northeast.

After the second storm exits the area Tuesday, the pattern could support another winter storm in the days leading up to Christmas.

System 1 this weekend: Mostly a rainmaker



European model shows low pressure charging from the Southeast to western New York Friday and Saturday.

Our first system will begin to take shape on Friday, as moisture gathers over the Southeast. Downpours can be expected to move west along the Interstate 10 corridor of northern Florida and then north before lunchtime, as rains spread up the East Coast and fill back toward the Piedmont/Appalachians.

A little lingering cold air could mean a few pockets of freezing rain in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia early Friday, before changing to plain rain as temperatures moderate in the afternoon.

The Friday morning ice event will be very brief and very light. The amounts are small but it doesn't take much on an elevated surface to cause some slick spots. The timeline is 5AM-10AM & mainly in eastern facing slopes. #wncwx #ncwx #cltwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/NuEhYaPG3m — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 11, 2019

By Saturday, periodic but steady rain should be sweeping up the Mid-Atlantic, while renegade shower activity pinwheels back through the Ohio Valley. The waterlogged storm will move into New England by the afternoon hours, clearing overnight into Sunday.

Winter is back today and tomorrow but our volatile pattern swings again starting Friday.



Deluge Saturday in the 50s to near 60. 1-2"+ of rain pic.twitter.com/emBpJ1nLRV — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 11, 2019

The storm is an “inside runner,” meaning that its low-pressure center will track up through Pennsylvania and New York. That places the entire East Coast in the warm sector of the system. New York City could hit 54 degrees on Saturday. Even Boston is forecast at 55.

At least an inch of rain is predicted from the Florida Panhandle to northern Maine.



Rainfall forecast through Sunday night from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell.com)

A few lake-effect snow bands are possible over the Tug Hill Plateau and in the Buffalo-to-Rochester corridor of Upstate New York with the cooler westerly winds behind the system Monday. Otherwise, the first storm is anticipated to be entirely wet, rather than white.

System 2 early next week: More of a wintry mix



European model showing low pressure in the Tennessee Valley Monday zipping through the Mid-Atlantic to a position east of New England on Tuesday.

System 2 is a bit more complicated, as model forecasts vary on its exact track.

On Sunday, a wave of low pressure will eject out of the Colorado Rockies, scuttling over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles before being shunted up the Mississippi River valley Sunday night into Monday.

Then the system, and trailing cold front, moves to the east later Monday into Tuesday. The American GFS model tracks the storm northwest of the Appalachians, riding along the border of the northeastern United States and Canada. This track would draw up mild air, meaning another rainmaker for much of the Mid-Atlantic and all but the northernmost part of New England.

However, the European model tracks the storm farther south through the Mid-Atlantic, which would introduce the chance of more of a wintry mix for interior portions of the region and snow in the Northeast.



European model forecast calls for a wintry mix in the interior of the Mid-Atlantic Monday night, with snow developing in New England Tuesday morning.

If the European model is right, then the Interstate 81 corridor in the Mid-Atlantic could see a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain while more snow falls in areas to the north and west into the Northeast. Washington and Philadelphia would see mostly rain in the scenario, but precipitation could turn to mostly snow in New England.

We should stress that, at more than four days in the future, this is a very rough, low-confidence forecast.

The longer-term pattern

After the middle of next week, there are some signs that the polar vortex may start to relax some, which would allow lobes of cold to spill south into the Lower 48. That could potentially boost the chance of snow in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in the one- to two-week time frame.

GFS predicting the #Arctic Oscillation to turn negative next week and with it #cold temperatures become more widespread across North America and Eurasia, i.e., warm Arctic/cold continents pattern. pic.twitter.com/vjWl1ze1KS — Judah Cohen (@judah47) December 11, 2019

The next window of potential storminess to watch would be Dec. 20 to 23. Any further details are impossible to nail down this far in advance.

It’s not looking like that pattern will remain in place for long, though. By Christmastime, some data indicates the polar vortex will strengthen, bottling up its icy chill well to the north and allowing us to escape its frigid wrath for now. So our opportunities to see any meaningful snow in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are rather limited for the time being, unless something can take advantage of how conditions line up during the next two weeks.

Overall, much of December should shape up near normal or above average in terms of temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with the cold struggling to last for long in any one place given the turbulent nature of the atmosphere.

How parameters will evolve into January is entirely uncertain.