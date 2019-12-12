

A touch of snow on the Supreme Court grounds, Wednesday morning. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

3/10: We say brrr, you say grrr, welcome to winterrr!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, calm winds. Highs: 36-40

Mostly sunny, calm winds. Highs: 36-40 Tonight: Increasing clouds, calm winds. Lows: 24-30

Increasing clouds, calm winds. Lows: 24-30 Tomorrow: Rain showers mainly in afternoon. Highs: 39-45

Forecast in detail

Sunshine is no match for the cold today so bundle up. Clouds and rain play the Grinch on Friday and Saturday, keeping milder temperatures from being very enjoyable. Sunday is seasonable and sunny, but the start to next week reverts to cloudy and wet yet again.

Today (Thursday): This is a heart of winter kind of day, with sunshine but highs struggling to get out of the mid- to upper 30s. Thankfully winds are nearly calm, but bundle up anyway. Confidence: High

Tonight: A clear start to the evening gives way to increasing clouds overnight. Winds remain calm and lows settle mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): There is a chance for some morning sprinkles, but any true showers should hold off until afternoon. Only the lightest of northeast winds should allow umbrellas to be effective. Highs range from the upper 30s in northwest suburbs to mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rains become more steady through the night, with at least a half-inch likely. Winds are minimal, and temperatures hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday starts out wet but showers should gradually become less frequent and then taper off in the evening. Highs should reach the upper 40s or low 50s if showers end more quickly. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds should steadily decrease Sunday morning with a sunny afternoon and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The clear night allows lows to drop off to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday clouds up quickly, and by late in the day showers are likely to move in with the possibility of a little sleet/wet snow in our far northwest suburbs. Highs range from upper 30s northwest of town to the low 40s elsewhere. Confidence: Low-Medium

1/10 (↑): A storm early next week could produce measurable snow only IF the storm track sinks farther south.

