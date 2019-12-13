* Winter weather advisory for Frederick, western Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties, and locations to the west from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday | School closings and delays in the D.C. region *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Ugh. A chilly rain. Cloudy December days are hard enough with such short day length. Plus, patchy freezing rain is possible west of town early. Subpar for sure.

Express forecast

Today: Occasional rain; patchy freezing rain early. Highs: Around 40 to mid-40s.

Occasional rain; patchy freezing rain early. Highs: Around 40 to mid-40s. Tonight: Rainier but slightly milder. Lows: 40s.

Rainier but slightly milder. Lows: 40s. Tomorrow: Fewer raindrops and clouds with time. Highs: Around 50 to mid-50s.

Fewer raindrops and clouds with time. Highs: Around 50 to mid-50s. Sunday: More sun than clouds. Breezy. Highs: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Part of today has ice in the forecast north and west of town. We may have to do this again nearer the Monday time frame, plus some wintry mix with snow and sleet? Stay tuned. In the meantime, you may like tomorrow’s small warm-up and Sunday’s increased sunshine.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): A cloudy, mostly damp, chilly day. Please check that your local temperature is above freezing (32 degrees) before assuming wet-looking surfaces aren’t ice. Freezing rain is possible, especially as you head west. Luckily, even the coldest spots north and west of town transition to regular rain and showers by late afternoon. An umbrella is a good call, even without a constantly heavy or steady rain. High temperatures struggle to surpass 40, perhaps making the mid-40s by sunset. Bundle up well, because slight but steady northeasterly breezes will make it feel a few degrees colder. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain is likely to become more widespread and steadier through the night. Northeasterly breezes only increase slightly, chilling us a few degrees lower than the thermometer readings in the mid-40s or so. Temperatures don’t shift much and may actually rise to the east of town overnight. A slight storm track change could alter these temperatures a few degrees up or down. Unfortunately, not a good night at all for Geminids viewing. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain and shower chances diminish as the day wears on. In other words, plan on lighter and less frequent raindrops with time. We may see a few peaks of sun through the clouds before sunset, fingers crossed. With southwesterly winds perhaps gusting above 15 mph by late afternoon, high temperatures could warm to about 50 degrees, and perhaps the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any lingering showers should end by late evening. Low temperatures around dawn dip to 40 degrees or so downtown, with mid-30s in the coldest spots well away from the Beltway. Skies slowly clear. Westerly winds could start gusting near the 20 to 30 mph range, but we’ll watch this as we get closer. Confidence: Medium



A damp view of 14th Street NW in Washington on Thursday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun are possible, but sun should win out, on balance. High temperatures should peak in the afternoon, in the mid-40s to perhaps as warm as the low 50s if sunshine remains abundant all day. A couple wind gusts near 25 mph are possible, but nothing too blustery and steady, as it appears now. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Partly cloudy in the evening. Predawn low temperatures may bottom out in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Any light breezes calm as skies cloud over late at night. Light and patchy mixed precipitation is possible nearer dawn. Check back in with us as we get closer! Confidence: Low-Medium

Precipitation is fairly likely Monday and into Tuesday, as we watch how a potential storm tracks near our area. Subject to change as we get closer, a wintry mix seems the best way to characterize what may happen. Snow is likeliest well north and west of town. Sleet and even freezing rain can’t be ruled out around our area — even in the District.

Check back this weekend, as this forecast should come better into focus. South and east of town has the least concern but aren’t completely out of the wintry woods on this one. Monday looks coldest, with 30s for high temperatures. Tuesday would see all-rain showers if the storm system is still around, and temperatures perhaps around 50 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Mainly eyeing north and west of town for a brief window for potential snowflakes with the Monday storm.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.