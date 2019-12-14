Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: It’s a weekend, and Friday’s digit was a 2. At least rain ends by late in the day.

Express forecast

Today: Periodic rain, tending to wane with time. Highs: Mid-40s to mid-50s.

Periodic rain, tending to wane with time. Highs: Mid-40s to mid-50s. Tonight: Clearing and breezier. Lows: Near freezing to near 40.

Clearing and breezier. Lows: Near freezing to near 40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

This soggy spell ends today, but we won’t have to wait too long for the next storm system. It comes along Monday, bringing a wintry weather threat to parts of the area as well. In the middle, a decent December Sunday, as long as you don’t mind breezy conditions. We just have to get through gray and rain to start the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): If we’re in between batches of rain early, there should be more working this way from the southwest and west with time. A surface low passing by to our northwest keeps the raindrops coming into the afternoon before it all tends to wind down heading into the evening. There could be a pretty big range in high temperatures, with readings as cold as the mid-40s west and the mid-50s or warmer east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The main rain area should be out of here by evening, but a quick shower isn’t impossible early. Otherwise, it’s breezy and clearer into the night. Lows range from near freezing outside the Beltway to the upper 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine returns, although it may be interrupted by some clouds from time to time. Sun should win out, which certainly makes it more pleasant than today. Winds out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph help keep highs near and past 50 from feeling too warm. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: It’s mainly clear early. With winds calming, that makes temperatures dive quickly toward lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds tend to increase late at night. Dry conditions could prevail, but a few snowflakes or sleet pellets aren’t impossible by dawn. Confidence: Medium



A foggy Friday evening by the Capitol. (C Buoscio/Flickr)

A look ahead

This active pattern doesn’t pause for long. Precipitation is creeping into the region by Monday morning. It could be wintry mix as it gets going, and a prolonged period of frozen precipitation isn’t impossible for our far north and west suburbs. Eventually it turns into a cold rain for most or all of the area. Temperatures aim for 40 or so, but it could be a battle. Confidence: Medium

The storm center passes by Tuesday. It should send us a surge of warmer air in the process, at least briefly. Temperatures head well into the 50s and may breach 60 if things turn out right. Some showers are a good bet, but it shouldn’t be an all-day rain, and some sunshine seems likely as well. Winds turn gusty as a front passes late. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): There could be some flakes on the front end of a Monday/Tuesday storm. Any notable wintry threat stays north and west.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.