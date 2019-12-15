

Simulated radar by the NAM model for 7 a.m. Monday.

8/10: Substantial sunshine and relatively mild is a welcome respite from the bleakness that is set to quickly return.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Near 50.

Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Near 50. Tonight: Light wintry mix possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Light wintry mix possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s. Tomorrow: Wintry mix to rain. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Careful opening your eyes this morning, they’re likely not used to this level of light! Partly to mostly sunny skies emerge as high pressure pushes out the last of the dreariness that has socked in the region the past couple of days. The pleasant weather is short-lived, though, with a wintry mix likely affecting parts of the area late tonight into tomorrow morning, and then rain likely much of Monday into Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): That bright yellowish orb hanging in the sky? That’s the sun, and it’s back for a brief appearance today. It may dance in and out of a few clouds from time to time, but on the whole we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. A bit of a breeze kicks up as well, but it’s nothing too pesky, occasionally gusting from the west at 20-25 mph to help dry us out. All in all a pleasant end to the weekend, with highs topping out near 50. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase during the evening with a light wintry mix of snow and sleet possible after midnight, mainly across the northern half of the area (approximately north of I-66, the District and Route 50). By sunrise a light accumulation of snow/sleet is possible in this region, mainly on the grass. And some icy spots may develop on some roads and sidewalks, mainly north and west of the Beltway, as lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s. The southern half of our area may not see much in the way of precipitation. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): We may very well wake up to a wintry mix, mainly across the northern half of the area (approximately north of I-66, the District and Route 50), as shown by the simulated radar for 7 a.m. Monday at the top of this post. Icy spots remain possible on some roads and sidewalks, mainly north and west of the Beltway, where there could be some school delays. By late morning into afternoon it should just be a cold rain across much of the area, with perhaps some lingering pockets of freezing rain in our far north and west suburbs. Highs only reach the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Periods of plain ran are likely during the evening and overnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

The cold front associated with this system moves through Tuesday, with rain showers likely during the morning, before diminishing during the afternoon. We’re right near the border between warmer air to the south and cooler air to the north, so highs could range anywhere from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Winds turn gusty from the northwest later in the day into Tuesday night, with overnight lows near 30 to the mid-30s as skies start to clear out. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday looks to begin a several-day stretch of drier and colder weather, starting with a mostly sunny and breezy day with temperatures struggling toward highs near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

3/10 (↑): Wintry mix late tonight into early tomorrow could squeeze out a light accumulation of snow north and west, mainly on the grass.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.