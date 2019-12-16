* Winter weather advisory for northwest Montgomery, western Loudoun, western Howard, northern Fauquier and Frederick (Md.) counties from midnight to 1 p.m. Monday | School delays/cancellations *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

2/10: Wintry mix messes with the morning, then cold and damp through the rest of the day.

Express forecast

Today: Wintry mix to rain, early slick spots north and west. Highs: Mid-to-upper 30s.

Wintry mix to rain, early slick spots north and west. Highs: Mid-to-upper 30s. Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain. Lows: Mid-30s.

Cloudy with periods of rain. Lows: Mid-30s. Tomorrow: Morning rain showers likely. Highs: 40s or 50s.

Forecast in detail

No big storm, but rather another nuisance event as a light wintry mix complicates the commute this morning, then transitioning to just a cold rain for most of us. Periods of rain continue tonight into tomorrow, before a bright and dry stretch Wednesday through Friday.

Today (Monday): A light wintry mix of snow and sleet continues early this morning. Areas mainly north and west of Washington could see a light accumulation (up to an inch or so) mostly on grassy areas and untreated surfaces, but some slick spots are possible on roads and sidewalks. Our far northern suburbs — from northern Loudoun, far northern Montgomery, far northern Howard counties and points north — could end up with a coating to two inches, and have a better chance of more significant icing on roads and sidewalks.

By late morning and afternoon, most of the area should just be dealing with periods of cold rain, although pockets of freezing rain may linger in those far northern suburbs. With clouds and precipitation, temperatures struggle to climb past the mid-to-upper 30s throughout the day. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Periods of rain continue with temperatures steady in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Rain showers remain likely during the morning hours, before diminishing in the afternoon after a cold front moves through. Warmer air tries to briefly surge in from the south, and if successful could get parts of the area into the 50s. But the cold front may be strong enough to block the warmer air and keep most of us in the 40s. Either way, winds pick up later in the day, gusting from the northwest around 30 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear out this evening and overnight with diminishing winds. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We’re still on the breezy side Wednesday as higher pressure starts to move in from the west. We’re also colder behind that cold front, with highs near 40 to the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear and chilly Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure dominates Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Thursday highs only reach the mid-to-upper 30s, with slightly warmer Friday highs near 40 to the low 40s. Thursday night and Friday night lows drop back into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

There had been some indications of a storm trying to come up the coast sometime this weekend. But the models have stepped back from that idea for now. So for the time being, we’ll call for partly sunny skies with weekend highs in the 40s. Confidence: Low

