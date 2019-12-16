

The Storm Prediction Center's outlook calls for a "moderate risk" of severe weather. (Storm Prediction Center)

A severe weather outbreak ongoing over the Deep South will continue into the overnight hours, bringing a shot at tornadoes as well as damaging winds.

A “moderate risk” of severe weather was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana, as a strong disturbance in the jet stream interacts with surface moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. That disturbance will shift east into Alabama, with dangerous storms likely to continue after nightfall before waning as daytime heating is lost.

#Tornado watch issued by @NWSSPC as ingredients -- instability (colors) & jet stream energy -- increasingly come together. #Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/F5PhRQltlr — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) December 16, 2019

The foremost concern is ahead of the cold front, where lone, discrete thunderstorms may blossom in front of the main line of storms. That’s been a problem all afternoon.

The individual cells are intensifying into supercell thunderstorms by tapping into plentiful wind shear (a change of wind speed/direction with height) — and they are rotating rapidly. Environmental conditions favor a number of these supercells to potentially produce tornadoes.

Some uncertainty exists regarding how far north the severe risk will exist, since that depends on where the warm front sets up. Right now, it looks as though the bulk of the action shouldn’t penetrate far enough into Tennessee to reach Nashville, but much of Alabama could be dealing with an overnight severe risk. Nocturnal tornadoes often prove the most deadly due in part to the difficulties involved in delivering warnings.



The HRRR model simulating storms moving east this evening. Notice the downward trend as they move into Alabama. Severe risk will be waning some, but still worth keeping tabs on. (WeatherBell.com)

Storms will continue to rumble through portions of extreme eastern Louisiana and Mississippi before entering western Alabama tonight. Thunderstorms could trek across the Alabama border by 7 or 8 p.m., perhaps reaching the Birmingham to Tuscaloosa corridor by 10 p.m. Some storms could contain strong, damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes, but the overall threat should diminish somewhat by later tonight.

That wasn’t the case earlier this afternoon, however, when the Storm Prediction Center noted the atmosphere may sustain one or two higher-end strong tornadoes. At least two strong tornadoes had already touched down in Louisiana by 1 p.m. Central Time.

Shortly before lunchtime, Doppler radar indicated a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” passing through Rapides and Vernon parishes in Louisiana. It passed just to the east of the Fort Polk, La., radar dome, with likely winds in the 110-155 mph range, according to the SPC.

EF-3 or higher tornado based on debris signature in LA right now. pic.twitter.com/aWHmq3np1F — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 16, 2019

That supercell produced another strong and damaging tornado just west of Alexandria, La., at about 1 p.m. local time.

The apparent path took it precariously close to or through northern Alexandria before the circulation impacted Pineville, which has a population of about 14,000. This tornado prompted the issuance of the first “tornado emergency" since an EF-4 roared through Linwood, Kan., on May 28.



A large region of tornadic debris (blue shading) crosses Interstate 49 west of Alexandria, La. (Matthew Cappucci/GR2 Analyst)

There is a chance that both damage swaths may have actually been from the same potentially long-track tornado. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana will be dispatching survey teams to investigate. They have confirmed a fatality in Vernon Parish, however.

At least 8,200 customers across Louisiana were without power, primarily in Rapides Parish — which includes Alexandria.

A tornado emergency means that a confirmed large, damaging tornado is occurring in a populated area.

Elsewhere, a confirmed tornado crossed Interstate 20 just west of Jackson, Miss., in the community of Edwards.

More images of storm damage in Webster Parish, where we're told at least two homes were destroyed and on person was sent to the hospital. #lawx pic.twitter.com/1XNTjlzDij — Jamie Ostroff (@TheJOstroff) December 16, 2019

Despite the fact that it’s December, severe weather in the Deep South isn’t all that unusual. In fact, it’s sort of the region’s second season, as chilly air from the northwest and jet stream energy meet the still-toasty humid air adjacent to the Gulf. Climatologically speaking, if we were going to get severe thunderstorms during this week in any given year, what we’re seeing now is in the favored location.