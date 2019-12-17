Today’s daily digit

4/10: Dreary, damp and dismal December day with drying on the way

Express forecast

Today: Morning fog and rain showers; windy afternoon. Highs: 44-49.

Morning fog and rain showers; windy afternoon. Highs: 44-49. Tonight: Few clouds, breezy. Lows: 29-35.

Few clouds, breezy. Lows: 29-35. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 38-44.

Forecast in detail

After a decidedly damp Monday, we’re not quite done with this yet, with more showers and patchy fog this morning, but by afternoon a cold front should finally sweep away the wet weather. Strengthening winds behind the front will lower wind chills this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. Colder weather should prevail across the region through Friday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with showers and patchy fog. Temperatures slowly move up through the upper 30s toward the low 40s in the morning, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s in the afternoon. Some areas south and west of the city could break into the 50s for a time around midday. Becoming breezy in the afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts forcing wind chills to drop into the low to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A few morning clouds possible, then becoming mostly sunny, with highs ranging in the low to mid-40s. Winds continue to blow from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts in the 25- to 30-mph range, and this will make those 40s feel like blustery 30s instead. A very dry air mass arrives, too, lending the air a truly wintry feel. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and colder, with calmer winds as lows dive into the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday aims to be our coldest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday night is clear and cold again, with lows in the teens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Friday keeps the sun coming, with mostly clear skies and highs edging a bit warmer into the low 40s. Friday night could see a few clouds around, with lows mainly in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: High

The weekend should be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will range from the low to mid-40s on Saturday and upper 40s to perhaps a few locations in the low 50s on Sunday. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

We still need to monitor a storm system expected to pass well to our south Saturday night into Sunday. If it were to edge farther north, it could introduce some precipitation chances (rain/snow) Saturday night and Sunday, especially for the southern parts of our area. The odds for that look really low right now. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10: Very small chance of a southern coastal storm this weekend (Saturday night into Sunday).

