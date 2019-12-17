

A train makes it way toward the center of the small enclave of Doubs in Frederick County, Md., Jan. 19. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

There’s nothing more magical than peering out a foggy windowpane to a fresh blanket of snowfall on Christmas morning. With a pair of plaid pajamas, a cup of hot cocoa and a roaring fire, it sounds like a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie.

But for many in the United States dreaming of a white Christmas, well ... keep dreaming. A warm-up in many areas will all but melt your odds of enjoying one. Besides, white Christmases might not be as common as you may think.

What’s a ‘white Christmas,’ anyway?



Christmas trees stand in a snow-covered field at the Beverly Tree Farm in Beverly, Mass., on Dec. 5. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

Technically speaking, a white Christmas does not mean that it snows on Christmas. You can have a white Christmas with nary a snowflake. Instead, a white Christmas is one that features at least one inch of snow on the ground already (as of 7 a.m. Dec. 25). That’s about enough to hide the grass.

How common are they?

The National Centers for Environmental Information at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reviewed 30 years’ worth of snow depth data from 9,800 weather stations across the United States. They interpolated, or made educated guesses, to “patch” the data in between stations. That yielded this map that gives your average chances of seeing a white Christmas in any given year.



A map provided by the National Centers for Environmental Information depicting historical likelihood of a white Christmas any given year. (NCEI/NOAA)

Anything gray indicates fewer than 1 in 10 years offer a white Christmas. Regions in white have a 90 percent chance of a white Christmas each year.

In most locales, the odds of a white Christmas are a lot lower than you might think. Take Boston, for instance. The city averages 43.9 inches of snow a year. That sounds like a lot, but there is only a 19 percent chance annually of a white Christmas at Logan Airport.

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?



"I am dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the tree tops glisten & children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow....."#Twittblaster #TwittblasterChristmas #WhiteChristmas #Christmas #Memories pic.twitter.com/NkIhSahfcD — Pat Chan-Schatz (@Twittblaster) December 16, 2019

But if we try Scranton, Pa., it’s a different story. The city averages marginally more snow each year — 46.5 inches — but has a roughly 1-in-3 shot of a white Christmas each year.

Now let’s consider Palisade, Colo. It averages 44.5 inches of snow annually. But according to the National Climatic Data Center, its odds of a white Christmas any year are 9 percent.

So getting a white Christmas isn’t just a function of how much snow your city averages, what your elevation is or how cold you are. There are other factors, as well.

What factors favor a white Christmas?

Getting a white Christmas is often a game not of how much snow a city gets but, rather, when it gets it.

December is the snowiest month of the year for areas shaded in light blue on this map. pic.twitter.com/wmJV0DFCXN — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) December 1, 2017

For many in the Corn Belt, Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, December is the snowiest month of the year. Contrast that with much of New England, where the heaviest accumulations come in January or even February.

Let’s think back to Boston. It gets about 44 inches a year but has a 19 percent chance at a white Christmas each year. Bridgeport, Wash., averages a comparatively paltry 29 inches of snow but has a 53 percent white Christmas potential. Why? Though Bridgeport gets way less snow per year, the biggest chunk of it falls in December — beating out Boston for December snows.

Forty-six percent of Bridgeport’s snow comes down in December. Boston gets only 20 percent of its snow during the month. When in the season you see your greatest snow plays a big role. Often that comes down to your region’s weather patterns.

Speaking of weather patterns, temperature and its swings also play a role. We see this a lot on the Northern Plains in December. Snow that falls there seems to stick around for longer than on the East Coast because of more reliable shots of uninterrupted Canadian cold.

That’s why a place like Sioux City, Iowa — which averages 8 inches less snow annually than Boston — is more than two and a half times more likely to end up with a white Christmas. Chicago is twice as likely to end up with a blanket of snow on Dec. 25, compared with Boston.

Chicago, Sioux City, Minneapolis, Green Bay and Madison all see December high temperatures lower than those of Boston, New York, Washington or Baltimore, where cold snaps are moderated by the nearby Atlantic Ocean.

Where are the best spots?



Ray Stewart, of Hagerstown, Md., brushes snow off his car the morning of Dec. 16. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail/AP)

The Intermountain West takes the cake for white Christmas chances. The topography can at times focus Pacific moisture, dumping hefty snow totals at some of the mountain peaks. At elevations that high, temperatures during December rarely hop above freezing.

Elsewhere, parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin tend to do well, as do areas to the east that are favored for lake-effect snows. That’s part of the reason the Tug Hill Plateau and much of Upstate New York have greater white Christmas chances, too. Interior New England, especially ski country, also boasts encouraging odds.

If you want a green Christmas rather than a white one, though, consider heading to California’s Central Valley or the lowlands. Or to Florida. You know the drill.

2019′s toasty forecast

This year, a torch of warmth set to build over the nation’s heartland will eat away at existing snowpack, trimming the odds of a white Christmas.



Temperature difference from normal forecast for Christmas from the European modeling system. (WeatherBell.com)

Highs could be 25 degrees or more above average for several days around Christmas for much of the Midwest and Plains. That could make a big dent in any existing snowpack, with lingering snow in parts of the Dakotas, the arrowhead of Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.



European modeling system forecast of snow cover on Dec. 25. (WeatherBell.com)

The mild temperatures may arrive in the East by Dec. 23 or 24th, also slashing odds of a white Christmas except for interior portions of the Northeast.

There’s evidence to suggest December during the holidays is experiencing climate-driven warming that outpaces that of winter as a whole in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Many recent years have featured abnormally mild temperatures around Christmas in this area.

[The winter holidays are warming rapidly in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast]

This year, there’s even a chance that Anchorage may not see a white Christmas. The Last Frontier has also seen swiftly rising temperatures because of climate change.