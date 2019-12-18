

The National Christmas Tree. (angela n./Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.

Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 30s.

Forecast in detail

It’s been an active weather pattern of late, which has meant plenty of stormy days. We’re about to see the other side of the coin, it would seem, with an extended run of drier weather. Cold is the big winner today and especially into tomorrow, but then temperatures start noticeably heading upward.

Today (Wednesday): Sunshine returns. Cold conditions and wind make its return less sensational than possible. We could still see some clouds, focused on the midday or afternoon, as a pocket of colder air passes by aloft. Winds are out of the northwest, sustained as high as 15 to 20 mph for a few hours at peak, with gusts past 30 mph also a good bet. High temperatures mainly end up in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but with wind chills a good 10 degrees lower than actual temperatures much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High



Model simulated wind chills overnight tonight.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and that sets the stage for a cold one. If anything, another pulse of sustained stronger winds may happen in the early overnight. We’re talking northwest up to 20 mph sustained, and gusts past 30 mph. The wind should help keep temperatures a bit more clustered than they sometimes are, or in a range of about 17 to 24. Wind chills could make the single digits across the area. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds become a little more friendly, which is helpful since actual temperatures are even colder than today. It’s a likely win for “coldest so far” as high temperatures struggle to get past the low and mid-30s. Northwest winds blow about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Don’t look for any major change in sky cover. In other words, it’s still clear. As winds trend light, we’ll have ideal conditions for a big spread in temperatures from rural cold spots to urban warm ones. We could be talking midteens in some places, while the city is a good 10 degrees warmer for a low. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

No major changes are likely Friday. The air mass is becoming somewhat more “stale” with time, so temperatures are back near and above 40 for highs under mostly sunny conditions. Overnight lows are mainly in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

Tranquil conditions are set to continue through the weekend. That’s great news if you’re like me and postponing all your gift buying and traveling until the last minute. Temperatures on Saturday are in the mid- and upper 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Similar for Sunday, with lows in the near 30 to mid-30s range and highs around or above 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium

