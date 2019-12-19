Today’s daily digit

5/10: Enjoy the sun, embrace the chill. A change of season gives many a thrill.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 32 to 36.

Sunny and breezy. Highs: 32 to 36. Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 18 to 26.

Clear and calm. Lows: 18 to 26. Tomorrow: Sunny and calm. Highs: 40 to 44.

Forecast in detail

Getting above freezing is the main goal today, and most areas make it, barely. Temperatures slowly but steadily moderate through the weekend. A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico should stay far enough south as it tracks out to sea to keep us dry but could add some clouds Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Bundle up as gusty winds from the west and northwest produce wind chills in the teens and even single digits (in some of our colder areas) in the morning. Despite plenty of sun, afternoon warming is tepid, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Winds do gradually relax. Confidence: High

Tonight: Stars will be twinkling through the clear, cold night, but at least the winds go calm. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s are widespread, with mid-20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The sun may be low in the sky but shines through the day. Highs are mainly in the low 40s, and winds are minimal. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly clear and winds calm. Lows range through the 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday could see thin high clouds start to spread into the area, but the sun is still on full display for the shortest day of the year. Highs are mainly in the low 40s. Overnight lows fall to the 20s under starry skies. Confidence: High

Some clouds are likely to spread in from the south on Sunday as a storm in the Southeast winds up. For now, it looks as though it will track well to our south, keeping the day from being completely overcast. Highs should be mainly in the mid-40s but maybe closer to 50 if more sunshine emerges. Overnight lows should fall into the upper 20s in our colder north and west suburbs to the low 30s in town and south. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be partly cloudy, dry (assuming that storm stays south) and milder, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium