Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Happy to +2 upon Thursday’s digit, with milder temperatures and less wind. Sunshine and outdoor time is easier to enjoy with temperatures eyeing 40 degrees or more.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s. Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

More clouds than sun. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s. Sunday: More sun than clouds. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Forecast in detail

Sunshine’s a plus? In case you appreciate the warmth alongside below-average temperatures, as we head into our coldest weeks of the year. Tomorrow may have more clouds, but I wouldn’t bet on many more. Sunday’s return to noticeably milder temperatures really kick-starts the trend.

Today (Friday): Some improvement as winds diminish to around 5-10 mph out of the north, and temperatures creep up a bit higher into the upper 30s to low 40s by midafternoon. Other than a few clouds, sunshine looks to invite us outside (but still consider gloves!). Confidence: High

Tonight: A few high clouds build as the night wears on, but nothing major. Light breezes, in variable directions, try to calm near dawn. Temperatures dip fairly quickly after sunset. Then they hover for most of the night in fairly steady fashion in the 20s throughout the region. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): High clouds may temper the sunshine, but we should have bright skies here and there. Confidence isn’t super high on the amounts of mid-level (thicker) clouds wanting to build in later, perhaps by midday. Then we may clear again by late afternoon. An acceptable shortest day of the year, I suppose [solstice article coming today on the blog!]. High temperatures notch upward somewhat, to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clearer skies prevail and any breezes remain under control — perhaps going completely calm by dawn. Most of the region dips into the 20s, with downtown near the 30 degree mark. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine could again battle some clouds, this time perhaps later in the day. Overall, though, we currently lean toward brighter skies than not. Stay tuned, though. High temperatures should manage to feel about average for this time of year. That means at least mid-40s and a couple 50 degree readings are possible if we manage to keep the clouds completely away. Maybe head to the slopes, which are opening around the region! Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Upper 20s to mid-30s may be our “warmer” low temperatures, because of a few clouds sticking around. They’ll help insulate us a bit, like a blanket, preventing us from getting quite as cold. There’s only the tiniest chance of a stray sprinkle or flurry, mainly south of town. Confidence: Low-Medium

Our dry, fair weather streak may continue Monday and Tuesday, assuming the storm in the South stays down there. High temperatures should be able to get into a mild, above-average, temperature range of upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

