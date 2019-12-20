It’s beginning to look a lot like... late October.

Dominating the holiday forecast this year are widespread unusually mild conditions that will spread across the eastern half of the nation. Temperatures over a broad swath of the country could reach 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Meanwhile, we are tracking two storms: one that could bring up to a half-foot of rain along with high winds to the Southeast, and another that will target the Pacific Northwest with mountain snow and valley rains.

Thereafter, a potential stormy period could move into the middle of the country late next week, just in time for post-holiday travel.

Southeast storm



The GFS model showing the temperatures at the top of the troposphere (the lowest layer of the atmosphere) on early Monday. It shows a strong disturbance approaching the Southeast. Meanwhile, unsettled weather approaches the West Coast. (WeatherBell.com)

A potent area of mid-level energy is now moving from the New Mexico/Texas border east toward the Interstate 10 corridor. It will begin slowing to the south of Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, generating heavy rains as it does so. The “cutoff low,” fueled by cold air aloft pinched off from the jet stream, will also bring gusty winds to much of the Southeast over the weekend.

The action begins Saturday afternoon and evening in southeast Louisiana and eastern Mississippi. Heavy rains and high winds will then spread northeast into the overnight hours, covering much of Alabama and Georgia south of Interstate 20 by Sunday afternoon. During this time, the rain will also increase in intensity, with periods of moderate to briefly heavy rain likely. Bands of heavy rain and a couple thunderstorms may move as well into the Florida Peninsula on Sunday afternoon. Southern parts of the state could see an isolated severe weather threat.



The American GFS models how much rain could fall in the Southeast through Tuesday morning. Note the sharp northern cutoff. (WeatherBell.com)

The rain will wind down from the west to east into Monday morning, although a plume of moisture will still remain aimed at coastal Georgia and South Carolina during most of Monday.

Across much of the Southeast, a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible, with lesser amounts in Mississippi, Alabama/Georgia north of I-20 and southern Florida. A few pockets of 5 to 6 inches (or more) aren’t out of the question, particularly in a zone from Florida’s Big Bend to southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

As for airport delays, Atlanta could be wet and breezy on Sunday in particular, raising the possibility of some delays at the world’s busiest airport. Charleston, S.C., and Jacksonville could both deal with significant weather worries Sunday/Monday. Orlando, Tampa and Miami will be dodging a few thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, as well.

More tranquil weather arrives in the Southeast on Tuesday and thereafter.

Central and Eastern warmth



Temperature anomalies Monday as modeled by the American GFS. (WeatherBell.com)

It’s as though someone lit a torch over the weather map. With high pressure anchored in place, temperatures will soar some 15 to 20 degrees above average over a wide swath of the United States next week.

The warmth starts to take hold Saturday, with the most dramatic anomalies across the northern tier. In Bismarck, N.D., the average high this time of year is 23 degrees. On Saturday, they’ll have a forecast high of 43. (That’s also a welcome respite considering they hit minus-18 earlier this month.)

On Sunday and Monday, the warmth continues. Chicago, with a current average high of 33 degrees, is slated to hit 50 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Kansas City could approach 60 on Monday.

That mild air expands east next week, bringing the 50s to D.C. Monday through Thursday... and probably thereafter. There are indications the milder-than-average conditions could stick around for all of next week and possibly become even a little more notable in the days immediately following Christmas, especially in far eastern areas.

It may finally be modulated by a storm afterward, but timing and details are highly uncertain. For the time being, expect toasty weather for this time of year from the Plains to the Atlantic.

Pacific Northwest storm and West Coast moisture



The American GFS model shows potential rainfall over the West Coast through Christmas. (WeatherBell.com)

While not a blockbuster, a stream of moist air aimed at the Pacific Northwest will drop an inch or two of rain in the coastal lowlands of Oregon and Washington state through Sunday. Localized 3 to 4 inch precipitation amounts are possible.

A healthy dose of mountain snow is likely in the higher elevations and peaks of the Cascades.

Beginning Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the plume of moisture will shift south. Even northwestern California could see up to two inches of rain, with an outside chance a few locations pick up more.

In central/southern California, the rainfall will be lighter... generally about a half inch or less. Up to a foot of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada as well. Widespread travel issues are not anticipated, though some delays are possible due to low clouds and rain in Seattle.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier for most of the West Coast, which is good news for those traveling locally for Christmas. However, additional coastal rains are possible in California, Oregon and Washington state on Thursday. After that, renewed precipitation continues in the Northwest, with potentially greater impacts beginning Thursday and Friday after Christmas.

Snowy Four Corners



Anticipated snowfall from Tuesday onward next week as projected by the American GFS model. (WeatherBell.com)

As the same energy responsible for bringing precipitation to the West Coast moves east, it could deposit some precipitation in the Desert Southwest on Monday and into Tuesday. Mountain snows should make for great skiing in the Four Corners region from Wednesday onward, as well as into parts of the Rockies and Wasatch Range, allowing for some flakes to fly during Christmastime.

Mostly quiet elsewhere

Aside from the two main systems to keep an eye on, the period leading up to Christmas is looking surprisingly quiet, in stark contrast to last year. However, we shouldn’t let our guard down just yet...

Storm to watch after Christmas?

Models have consistently been indicating a storm system could impact the central and eastern U.S. during the Dec. 26-29 time frame. At this point, it is far too early to know anything regarding the track, precipitation type, or impacts. However, the potential exists for travel disruptions, particularly the weekend after Christmas.