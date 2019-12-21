

As of now, models don't show the rain from a slow-moving southern storm getting any closer than far southern Virginia on Monday.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Temps about the same as yesterday, but feeling colder with more clouds.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50

Forecast in detail

A few interesting takeaways from what looks like a relatively uneventful forecast period: 1) Winter officially begins tonight at 11:19 p.m.; 2) No real weather worries through and perhaps beyond Christmas Day, unless a southern storm unexpectedly shifts north; 3) After a fairly cold day today, temperatures warm up just a bit tomorrow into midweek; and 4) The forecast features an extended stretch of light winds.

Today (Saturday): The high pressure we had in place the past two days loses its grip today, enough so to allow partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds probably help keep temperatures slightly below average, with morning readings rising through the 20s, and afternoon highs near 40 to the low 40s. Light winds vary in direction this morning, then come mainly from the south during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Higher pressure builds back in again, turning skies mostly clear this evening and overnight. Winds remain light with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We should stay dry here as high pressure tries to fend off a storm system along the Gulf Coast, although we could see increasing afternoon clouds moving in from that direction. Highs should reach the mid-40s to near 50 with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: No significant weather concerns as that storm system remains well to the south, with its leading edge of precipitation perhaps pushing into North Carolina. That may be close enough to maintain or further increase our cloud cover, as lows dip to near 30 to the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Monday looks to remain dry here as that system to the south dumps rain across parts of the Southeast. We’ll keep watching in case it shifts a bit further north than expected, but for now it appears high pressure will continue to keep that storm south of our area. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s with partly sunny skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium

High pressure dominates our area and virtually the entire eastern third of the nation Tuesday and Christmas Day. Highs again reach the upper 40s to low 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds and no chance of a white Christmas. Confidence: Medium