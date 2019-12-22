

After a mostly cloudy Saturday, blue skies finally start to emerge around sunset above the Church of the Holy City in Northwest, D.C. (Rex Block via Flickr) (ekkidee/Rex Block)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Mostly Sunny, dry, and noticeably milder--with no gusty winds to muck it all up--is a win in my book!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Partly cloudy and cool. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Our first official full day of winter isn’t too bad, with plenty of sun and noticeably milder temperatures by this afternoon. Highs near 50 become commonplace this week, so any of you still hoping for a white Christmas can likely move on at this point. High pressure shields us from a storm system over the Southeast U.S., leaving us with a several day stretch of dry weather and light winds.

Today (Sunday): High pressure builds in overhead and it’s gonna be a bright, bright sunshiny day (sorry, had to). After another chilly start in the 20s to near 30, even the lowest sun angle of the year should be enough to push afternoon highs to the mid-40s to near 50. Winds are light with only a few thin, high clouds during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: High pressure continues to hold off that storm over the Southeast. We may see partly cloudy skies move in from that direction. But that’s about it as winds remain light and lows dip to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): There could be a few more clouds floating by, but overall we should stay at least partly sunny. Thumbs up! Highs head for the upper 40s to low 50s as winds continue on the lighter side. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: I’m running out of ways to describe mostly clear and cool conditions, so we’ll leave it at that. Expect overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure holds on Tuesday and Christmas Day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs again in the upper 40s to low 50s. In fact, you should have no travel weather concerns if you’re making day trips (unless you forget your sunglasses), with quiet weather across most of the eastern half of the nation. Tuesday night lows drop to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

