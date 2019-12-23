

Christmas sailboats in Carroll Creek Frederick. (Julie Savage/Flickr)

7/10: Very agreeable weather for holiday shopping, traveling and just generally being outside.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

The weather is seldom more tranquil at this time of year so enjoy the generally hassle-free conditions. We only have slim chances of a light rain Thursday night and perhaps Sunday. By and large, days are at least partly sunny and nights are clear. Temperatures don’t vary a whole lot — with highs most days pretty close to 50.

Today (Monday): One of the few wrinkles in the forecast this week comes early this morning when a few spots of fog and freezing temperatures could create a slick spot here or there. But, before long, the sun emerges and by the late morning and afternoon, we’re thawing out. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun, with highs close to 50 this afternoon. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear, and it’s another chilly night. Lows range from 25 to 30 in our colder spots to around 35 downtown. Calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Have some last-minute Christmas shopping? No problem. Skies are sunny, and highs head for the upper 40s to near 50. There is a light breeze from the north around 5 to 10 mph that keeps it feeling wintry. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A cold and clear Christmas Eve night leads into a crisp Christmas morning. Under starry skies, lows dip to near freezing downtown with 20s everywhere else. Calm winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday (Christmas) through Friday are generally partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder than normal. Highs on Christmas Day near 50 moderate to the mid- to perhaps upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. We may see some increase in clouds late Thursday night into Friday morning, but showers should stay north of our region. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 30s (except near 40 downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend forecast is still coming into focus but no major storminess is likely. The European model forecasts a cooler scenarios with 40s to near 50, while other models predict more mild mid-50s and perhaps some rain showers Sunday. Overnight lows should mostly settle in the 30s to near 40. We’ll try to fine-tune this outlook in the next couple days. Confidence: Low-Medium