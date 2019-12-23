

Doppler radar shows the core of heavy rain that stalled over Fort Lauderdale early Monday. (NWS/GR2 Analyst/Matthew Cappucci)

More than 100 flights were delayed Monday morning after extremely heavy rains inundated Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, clinching the top spot for the city’s wettest winter day on record and spurring localized flash flooding. The exceptional rainfall came as strong thunderstorms hit South Florida, an extension of an anomalous upper-level low-pressure area that has brought copious rainfall to the Southeast.

Travel Advisory #5: Currently, #FLL is experiencing 113 flight delays and zero (0) cancellations due to ongoing inclement weather. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status. Please allow extra time for your flight. #holidaytravel #bepatient — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 23, 2019

The rain began just after 11 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale as storms arrived from the west. A tornado watch had been up for the area as several small-scale circulations appeared on radar. However, no tornadoes touched down, and there were no reports of damage in the now-soggy corner of the Sunshine State.

Between 11 p.m. and midnight, less than a quarter-inch of rain fell. Through 1 a.m., “heavy rain” contributed an additional 0.93 inches. And then, the floodgates opened: between 12:53 a.m. and 1:53 a.m., 4.45 inches poured down. Monday became the city’s wettest winter day on record in three hours.

This is insane... @FLLFlyer (Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport) is closed due to flash flooding. They received 7.15" of rain since 10pm last night, 4.45" of which fell in one hour. The majority of very high daily rainfall totals here occur during dry season. #flwx #winterweather pic.twitter.com/mX62dA5O4y — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) December 23, 2019

Over the airport, that amounts to 166 million gallons in one hour. From 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., enough rain fell on Fort Lauderdale’s airport to fill 252 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Doppler radar shows one particularly vigorous downpour lingering over the airport for an extended duration. A closer analysis of the radar indicated weak to moderate rotation, which may have helped sustain the storm’s updraft long enough to produce such rainfall rates.

Radar also indicates significant attenuation, or a reduction in the signal strength exiting the backside of the storm, because of extremely heavy rain. The more intense rain in the path of the beam, the greater the attenuation that results and the weaker the radar signal after exiting the storm. That’s thanks both to scattering of the signal and absorption.



Doppler radar's “specific differential phase” captures attenuation of the radar beam in the cell that produced heavy rain over Fort Lauderdale. (NOAA/GR2 Analyst/Matthew Cappucci)

The rain stopped about 6 a.m., and a few glints of sunshine soon followed.

One of two additional showers affected South Florida during the late morning.

Since midnight, 7.13 inches were recorded at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The average monthly December rainfall is 2.46 inches, meaning the city nearly tripled that in only a few hours. It was its all-time wettest winter day and fifth-wettest day since records began there in 1945.

Elsewhere, the rains were equally impressive. In Key West, 5.73 inches was recorded since Sunday morning.

Miami International Airport saw 3.13 inches since last night, still more than a month’s worth of rainfall.



Visible satellite imagery from Monday morning. (NOAA/College of DuPage)

Capital Weather Gang’s tropical weather expert Brian McNoldy measured a staggering 8.09 inches at his home in North Miami. Overall, rainfall totals were highly variable. It largely depended on where individual cells parked along a stalled coastal front.

“It usually takes some sort of coastal convergence boundary,” explained Sean Miller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami. “Some of the heaviest totals were in northeastern Miami-Dade and southeastern Broward counties.”

Meanwhile, exceptionally heavy rainfall was noted up the Atlantic coast, particularly in parts of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Numerous reports of five to six inches were received in both areas, with 5.92 inches in eastern Bryan County, Ga.

More than 4 inches fell on the northeast side of Charleston, S.C., where a combination of heavy rainfall and onshore flow resulted in streets becoming impassible.

ALERT: City of Charleston is beginning to close some roadways due to a combination of coastal flooding and fresh water flooding #chswx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) December 23, 2019

What made for this unusual winter watery wallop? A cutoff low, or a pocket of pinwheeling, chilly air at the upper levels that dislodges from the main bank of cold up north, dillydallied across the Southeast for several days. Because it had become pinched off from the main jet stream, there was little in the way of wind energy to give it oomph and kick it along. But it had powerful dynamics locally, allowing for bands of intense rainfall to develop and plod along.



Low-level water vapor satellite loop from GOES-16 on Monday afternoon. (NOAA/College of DuPage)

The storm took on a striking appearance via satellite. You can see that the heaviest rainfall and worst storms occurred on the nose of the “dry slot.” Note the bubbling clouds preceding the leading edge of dry air.

Heavy rainfall events such as this one are becoming more intense and frequent as the world warms, in part because milder air can hold more water vapor. The uptick in heavy precipitation events poses significant challenges to infrastructure, from bridges to subways and, apparently, airports.

Fortunately, more tranquil weather builds into the Southeast for the Christmas holiday.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.