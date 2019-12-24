

Venus reflected in Lake Anne. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Sunny. Highs: 47-52.

Clear and cold. Lows: 22-32. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52.

Forecast in detail

Christmas week continues to feature fine weather for late December as the sun shines most of the time and temperatures generally range from near normal to above average. A weather system approaches this weekend to deliver some cloudiness Saturday and then showers Sunday, but temperatures remain relatively warm, with highs in the 50s.

Today (Tuesday): One last day to get ready for the Christmas holiday, and the weather continues to behave with mostly sunny skies as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A cooler wind from the north at 5 to 10 mph should keep temperatures slightly cooler than Monday. Low dew points will have the air feeling dry. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear and a bit colder with lows toward Christmas morning running from the low 20s in the outer suburbs to near freezing in the city. Light winds from the north become calm late at night. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Christmas Day Wednesday): Mostly sunny, with temperatures again reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for highs. Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday trends warmer with highs in the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions by Thursday night with a very slight chance of a shower, mainly north and east as lows drift into the 30s again to around 40 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday finds partly to mostly cloudy skies, but high temperatures again run warmer than average, with highs in the low 50s. More clouds Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The final weekend of December delivers warmer-than-average conditions, with highs mainly in the 50s, but more cloud cover as showers arrive Sunday. Lows Saturday night should hold in the 40s again under cloudy skies, too. Confidence: Medium