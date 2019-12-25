

Sunrise yesterday at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial. (Matt Labovich via Twitter)

7/10: Weather cooperates nicely for Christmas Day, with dry conditions and a decently mild afternoon for late December.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Looks like even Mother Nature took the day off, with dry weather across the vast majority of the nation. Locally we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds the next few days with no major weather worries. The next chance of rain doesn’t come until Sunday.

Today (Christmas Day): We have got partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure provides dry weather here and across the entire eastern two-thirds of the country. Morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s. We will see afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds vary in direction this morning, then come from the south this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Could see some areas of fog develop late this evening and overnight, as temperatures drop close to the dew point with very light winds. Lows drop back to near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our stretch of pleasant weather continues as high pressure remains in control. Highs head for the upper 40s to low 50s again, with partly sunny skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an evening or overnight sprinkle. Otherwise, more clouds keep temperatures from falling too far, with lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday features mostly cloudy skies. But even so, with a warmer air mass, highs should climb into the low-to-mid 50s. Friday night is rather mild with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

For the weekend, plenty of clouds persist Saturday with an onshore flow, but we should remain dry. Sunday, though, could very well bring some rain showers as a system approaches from the west. Highs both days should top out in the 50s. Saturday night lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

