

European model forecast of storm hitting Southern California while tracking toward northern Plains between Thursday and Sunday. (WeatherBell.com)

The storm roared ashore in Southern California on Christmas Day, unloading torrential rain in Los Angeles and even triggering a tornado warning near Santa Barbara. This vigorous weather system will charge northeast over the next three days, generating headaches for post-holiday travelers from California to the Great Lakes.

Through Friday, the storm will continue to unleash heavy rain and mountain snow in the Southwest. When it ejects into the Plains on Saturday and Saturday night, areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely from Texas into the Great Lakes.

On the cold side of the storm, mainly over the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, blizzard conditions are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

To the east of the storm, unseasonably mild weather — which resulted in numerous record-high temperatures on Christmas Day — will continue.

Effects in the southwestern U.S.

As the storm arrived Wednesday, wind-swept rains deluged the region around Los Angeles. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches were widespread through Thursday morning, including 1.75 inches downtown. Long Beach even set a Christmas Day record for rainfall, posting 1.03 inches.

Pockets of flash flooding ensued. For example, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man stranded in 3-to-6 feet of water, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Thunderstorms embedded within rainbands generated enough rotation to prompt the tornado warning just to the southeast of Santa Barbara on Wednesday night, and a second warning in Orange County early Thursday morning. However, no tornadoes were confirmed.

The storm contains unusually chilly air at high altitudes, supporting snowfall in the mountains of Southern California. Heavy snow had closed several highways as of Thursday morning, including Interstate 5 and portions of Interstate 15.

STORM ALERT: The snow is continuing to come down in the #CajonPass. The 15 Fwy is now closed from Cleghorn to Ranchero in both directions. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/xZUtj221SS — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) December 26, 2019

Winter storm warnings were in effect for mountains in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties on Thursday, with amounts of 1 to 2 feet predicted above elevations of 5,000 feet along with wind gusts over 40 mph.

UPDATE: Angeles Crest Hwy / SR-2 is CLOSED from Angeles Forest Boundary just north of @TheCityofLCF to Islip Saddle due to heavy snow, rocks and fallen trees in @Angeles_NF. Avoid the area. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/RUq9kZZ3PD — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 26, 2019

As the storm system barrels east, low-elevation rain and heavy mountain snow are also forecast in Arizona. Flash-flood watches are in effect for much of western Arizona through early Friday. Meanwhile, winter weather advisories cover the high elevations in the central and eastern part of the state, for at least several inches of snow.

Flagstaff, Ariz., which received more than a half-foot of snow on Christmas Eve, is expecting another 5 to 9 inches.

Effects in the central U.S.

The storm is forecast to reorganize over Kansas on Saturday. Areas of rain and storms, some locally heavy, will streak from the northern part of Texas through the eastern Plains and Midwest and on to the Great Lakes. The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rainfall of around an inch in much of the central United States.



Projected rainfall through Saturday from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell.com)

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are most likely on Saturday night, from northeast Texas through Wisconsin. Some thunderstorms could turn severe in the southern half of this zone, mainly south of Missouri.

Population centers where travel delays are possible late Saturday and Saturday night include Dallas, Little Rock, St. Louis, Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines.

A low pressure storm system will bring wet weather beginning on Friday night. Most of the rain is centered on Saturday and Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will range from three-quarters of an inch to one and one-quarter inches. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/tTb2gBXWkI — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 26, 2019

By Sunday, the rains from the storm will stretch from the Great Lakes south to the Gulf Coast, with showers reaching the East Coast by Sunday night.

On the cold side of the storm, including northwest Kansas, western Nebraska, and the Dakotas, heavy snowfall is likely starting Friday night and extending through the weekend.

Winter storm watches have already been posted for northwest Kansas and western Nebraska for Friday night to Saturday night for up to 4 to 8 inches of snow and ice, as well as wind gusts up to 45 mph.

By Saturday night and lasting through Sunday, blizzard conditions could develop in the eastern Dakotas. The windswept snow could also creep into northwest and northern Minnesota.

Potential winter storm this weekend for much of central and eastern North Dakota.#ndwx. pic.twitter.com/ne0r0ccubc — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) December 26, 2019

Unseasonably mild weather ahead of the storm, some record warmth



Temperature difference from normal on Thursday as simulated by the American (GFS) model.

In the eastern half of the United States, winds from the south and a rise in the jet stream have created unseasonably mild conditions with many areas 10 to 30 degrees warmer than normal Thursday.

Dozens of locations in the central United States saw record highs on Wednesday: St. Louis, which hit 70 degrees, had its second warmest Christmas Day on record; and Des Moines, which soared to 62, registered its warmest Dec. 25.

Wondering how today's high temperature 🌡️ ranks? Here is a list of the top three warmest Christmas Days recorded at St. Louis, Columbia, and Quincy. This graphic has been updated with all 3 sites high temperatures as of 4PM. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/6O8Fy5JxPz — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 25, 2019

The trend continued on Thursday. Chicago had already broken its record high for Dec. 26 just after midnight, when it was 56 degrees. The temperature there is forecast to soar even higher, reaching the 60s in the afternoon. The city’s average high for Dec. 26 is 32 degrees.

At 12:01 AM #Chicago just broke the record HIGH for today (Dec 26th). It was 56 degrees at MIDNIGHT Christmas night. To put this into perspective, the average high is 32 degrees, it's hard to believe that at MIDNIGHT Chicago is 24 degrees warmer than the typical afternoon high! — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 26, 2019

Numerous locations in the Great Lakes are likely to set record highs Thursday.



Forecast highs Thursday in the Great Lakes. Many locations are forecast to see record-setting temperatures near 60 degrees. (WeatherBell.com)

The biggest warm anomalies are expected to get pushed south and east of the Great Lakes on Friday and Saturday, before another big pulse of warmth on Sunday.



Temperature difference from normal forecast on Sunday from the American (GFS) model.

From the Great Lakes eastward, temperatures are predicted to remain above normal until the cold front pushes off the East Coast early next week.