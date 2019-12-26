

Christmas morning sunrise. (Carol Jean Stalun/Flickr)

8/10: Temperatures mild, weather quiet; snow request filed, mother nature likely to deny it.

Express forecast

Today: Thin clouds, minimal breeze. Highs: 49-53

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and calm. Lows: 33-39

Tomorrow: High overcast, very light breeze. Highs: 51-55

Forecast in detail

For those traveling, dry weather holds until late Sunday, when showers sweep through the region. Dry and mild weather returns Monday, only gently cooling down as the new year approaches. Through Monday, every day has a chance to hit at least 50.

Today (Thursday): We start the day with some patchy fog. Then, thin, high clouds limit the warming power of the low hanging sun but highs still reach upper 40s to lower 50s. With only a hint of an easterly breeze, outdoor activities are comfortable. Confidence: High

Tonight: Those same high clouds hang in overnight with calm winds. Lows hold in the 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mostly cloudy skies again limit warming but readings are nearly 10 degrees above normal with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Breezes are very light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds hold over the area through much of the night and lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is a good day for a strolling, jogging, or maybe returning that crazy aunt’s Christmas gift! Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 50s under mainly sunny skies. Look for the slim crescent of a moon nearly touching Venus after sunset in the west. Clouds gradually increase overnight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds thicken Sunday and showers are likely to start scattering into the area during the afternoon. Highs still manage to warm to the mid-to-upper 50s and, if the storm system is slow on the approach, low 60s are possible. Significant rains should hold off until overnight when much of the region should pick up one-half to one inch of rain whipped around by gusty winds. Overnight lows only fall to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday showers taper off fairly quickly, perhaps even by daybreak. Then, clouds diminish as the day wears on. Gusty northwest winds limit warming but highs still climb well into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

