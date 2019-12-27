

The Georgetown ice rink on Christmas Day. (C JRCook/Flickr)

7/10: It’s fine, even with clouds, some early fog, and that iffy air quality. No rain to interrupt travels or outdoor activities, either. Not a bad end to the short work week.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight breeze. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy. Slight breeze. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s. Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60.

Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60. Sunday: Increasing shower chances. Highs: Mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

We close out the week with some cloudiness and continued air stagnation, exacerbating some of our air-quality issues in the region. Mild 50s tomorrow may be more enjoyable with greater sunshine ahead of shower chances in the back half of the weekend, lasting into Monday.

Today (Friday): Some patchy fog may take its time dissipating as skies stay fairly cloudy, preventing sunshine from heating us effectively and zapping fog quickly. Still, we should make it into the low-to-mid 50s, and maybe higher. That’s about 10 degrees above average. Calm morning wind should turn into a light southerly breeze by afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds hang tough. Maybe a bit of clearing nearer dawn, but you may not notice it if fog develops again. Calm conditions, without breezes, help encourage fog formation. Luckily we don’t face any freezing fog issues, with upper 30s to lower 40s for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s more sunny than not, which is a step up from today. High temperatures are mighty comfortable, in the mid-50s to around 60. A very light breeze is possible, mainly out of a northerly direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase, but there should be clear-enough conditions in the evening to see the slim crescent moon next to Venus in the western sky. We should stay dry, although it’s not impossible a random shower roams the land. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Clouds thicken and showers start moving toward the area. Anything early should be quite light and spotty, with a better chance of rain by afternoon. Even that activity could be spotty. Given the uncertainty in rain coverage, it seems wise to run toward mid-50s or so again for highs. If rain arrives early, that could be a little lower. Winds are from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Rain odds increase into the night, with a chance we see a heavier batch or two pass by. Southerly breezes could kick up past 20 mph, so watch for those umbrellas blowing inside-out. Temperatures could rise a bit overnight and push from the 50s toward the 60 degree mark or so, along with a bit of mugginess if you rise early. Confidence: Medium

We should turn mainly sunny and gusty Monday and Tuesday, as the storm system quickly pulls away from the region. It could be a bit delayed Monday, with some showers possibly sticking around into the day. Winds stay somewhat elevated both days, but at least temperatures top out in the 60s before falling a bit during the afternoon Monday. We should still see upper 40s to mid-50s on Tuesday. Above-average mildness isn’t a bad way to start off another shortened workweek! Confidence: Medium

