8/10: It should be a decent day for anything outdoors. The main wild cards are morning fog and any daytime cloud cover.

Express forecast

Today: Some morning fog, then partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Some morning fog, then partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 40 to mid-40s. Tomorrow: Showers developing. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

We’ve now gone 10 days without measurable precipitation in the city, and we’ll extend that streak today. Not too common for December. While there is rain in our near future, there’s a good chance it won’t be a lot. Our warmer than normal streak is set to continue as well. Monday could feel almost springlike.

Today (Saturday): Some fog in the region shouldn’t last as long as yesterday. Once it dissipates, skies are partly sunny. We’re still solidly in a warm regime despite a weak frontal passage last night. Highs reach the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: After some evening stars, clouds tend to increase with time through the night. It’ll stay dry, though. With light winds, a few patches of fog may develop once again. Lows are in the near 40 to mid-40s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds thicken and lower through the midday as showers move into the region. It’s still a bit tricky to say when rain arrives, but the latest trends have suggested midday, while older ideas were a bit later. Highs aim for the low to mid-50s or so, but it could be more like near 50 if showers move in on the early side. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Periodic showers are likely. For now it doesn’t seem like the rain will be particularly widespread or heavy, but it’s likely that most spots get wet at some point. Lows are early, in the 50s, with temperatures rising toward 60 as we head into dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A surge of warmth seems a good bet into Monday. The original low pressure is up in the Great Lakes as a new one starts to develop nearby. This hand off keeps a chance of showers going, but that primary storm is what’s pushing up the warmth. Temperatures could soar into the mid-60s and maybe higher. Winds are gusty out of the south. Confidence: Medium

A cold front that passes Monday night clears us out and cools us down for Tuesday. Since there’s still no really cold air close by, it’s all a bit relative. Highs are likely to rise to around 50, which is above normal. Winds are probably gusty out of the northwest. Temperatures head toward a 40- to 45-degree range by the time we ring in 2020. Confidence: Medium

