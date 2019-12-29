Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A big letdown following a fabulous Saturday, but still fairly mild and not too bad if you don’t mind the showers.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: Near 50.

Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: Near 50. Tonight: Scattered showers. Temps: Rising through 50s to near 60.

Scattered showers. Temps: Rising through 50s to near 60. Tomorrow: Scattered showers, late-day clearing. Highs: Upper 50s to upper 60s.

Forecast in detail

Boy, yesterday sure was nice while it lasted, right? Today takes a cloudy and showery turn with scattered showers possible tonight and tomorrow as well. The temperature forecast is a tricky one, especially tomorrow with a warm front nearby, although overall we remain on the mild side. The shower threat is gone by Tuesday, leaving us with a fairly nice forecast for New Year’s Eve festivities.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): After a cloudy start, showers move in around 9:30-11 a.m. from west to east across the area. They’re mostly light, but you still may want your umbrella if you’re running weekend errands. The clouds and showers keep temperatures markedly cooler than yesterday, although highs near 50 are still several degrees above average. Winds are from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers this evening and overnight along with some fog and drizzle. With a warming wind from the southeast, nighttime temperatures rise through the 50s, perhaps reaching near 60 toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through New Year’s Day...

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers remain possible during the morning into early afternoon. We think a warm front pushes far enough north to get most of the area into the low-to-mid 60s, even with mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. But anywhere from the upper 50s to upper 60s is possible depending on how far north the front reaches. Winds may turn briefly gusty as a cold front then moves through midday, putting an end to any showers by mid-afternoon, with late-afternoon skies turning partly sunny. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Behind the cold front, light winds from the north-northwest bring in drier air. Temperatures should drop toward lows in the low-to-mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium



Sunny skies yesterday seen from the Newseum on Pennsylvania Ave. NW. (wolfkann via Flickr)

A look ahead

High pressure centered over the Southern Plains on Tuesday means breezy winds from the west for our area. That keeps us relatively mild, albeit cooler than today, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around the low 50s to finish out 2019. Not a bad-looking forecast for New Year’s Eve either, with partly cloudy skies as evening temperatures drop into the upper 30s to mid-40s, and eventually down to overnight lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Colder air finally works its way in for New Year’s Day, with breezy winds from the northwest to contend with as well. Highs likely only reach the mid-40s or so with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.