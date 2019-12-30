Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A 6 for highs in the 60s. If only we could avoid the showers.

Express forecast

Today: Scattered showers through midday. Highs: 60s.

Scattered showers through midday. Highs: 60s. Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows: 37-42.

Decreasing clouds. Lows: 37-42. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

Every day last week was warmer than normal, and mostly mild weather presses on this week. Temperatures do cool some on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but still may end up a couple degrees above normal. And then they rise again into the weekend. Rain chances this week are limited to today and Friday.

Today (Monday): Temperatures in the 60s this morning could even flirt with 70 in a few spots before a cold front passes around midday. That front brings a chance of some gusty showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder (mainly southeast of Washington) between mid-morning and early afternoon from west to east. Temperatures slowly slip back toward the 50s by sunset as skies partially clear. Records in jeopardy today are 70 at Reagan National, 67 at Dulles and 68 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports, all set in 1990. Light winds from the south in the morning shift to come in from the north in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium



Forecast temperature at 11 a.m. from HRRR model.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler, with lows ranging from the mid- to upper 30s in our cooler areas to the low 40s downtown. Light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have partly sunny skies but much cooler air streaming into the region. Highs are right around 50, some 15 degrees cooler than Monday. Winds are from the west and northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and chilly as we ring in the new year. Temperatures should be pretty close to 40 as 2020 begins, settling down to 30 to 35 by dawn. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

New Year’s Day is the coldest day of the week, with highs only 40 to 45, which is right around average. But skies are sunny with no chance of precipitation. After a cold morning in the mid-20s to low 30s, temperatures rebound Thursday afternoon with highs 45 to 50 as high clouds increase. Confidence: Medium

Rain is likely at times Thursday night (when lows are near 40) through Friday night. It turns rather mild Friday, despite the on-and-off showers, with highs well into the 50s. Temperatures then only slowly fall back into the 40s Friday night as intermittent showers continue. Confidence: Medium

We could have some lingering showers early Saturday, before it dries out in the afternoon. Highs are probably between 50 and 55. It drops back into the 30s Saturday night before a sunny, but breezy Sunday, with highs near 50. Confidence: Medium

