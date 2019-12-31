

The American Legion Bridge in fog on Monday. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

7/10: Drier route with some sun out, but brisk wind to end 2019

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: 50-55.

Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: 50-55. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 28-36.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 28-36. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-48.

Forecast in detail

Monday’s storm system exited just in time for the area to experience a dry New Year’s Eve. Temperatures are shifting back in the colder direction, but they are still relatively above average for this time of year. Another storm system arrives Thursday into Friday with rain and warmer temperatures, before shifting drier and colder this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): After patchy early-morning fog, skies alternate during the day between partly cloudy and partly sunny as temperatures climb toward highs of 50 to 55. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph at times, making it feel more like the 40s. Much drier dew points allow us to dry out quickly from recent rains. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Generally cooperative weather helps us greet the new year. Temperatures by midnight dip into the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-40s in the city. A light breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph delivers a chill. Lows by the first dawn of 2020 should range from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (New Year’s Day): Mostly sunny, still breezy and colder with highs only ranging through the 40s. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph with some higher gusts provide some wind chill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with less wind as lows reach the mid-20s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-30s in the city. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday starts with mostly sunny conditions, but watch for increasing clouds later in the afternoon as our next storm system nears. Highs range in the mid- to upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50. Thursday night kicks off our next round of rain, and it should be on the lighter side as it starts toward midnight. Morning lows are in the low 40s for the most part. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features periods of rain under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures climb through the 50s (with a shot at reaching 60 in spots). Rain could be moderate to heavy at times Friday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures hold in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend could see some lingering showers at the start (Saturday morning), but then clearing skies should arrive by midday into the afternoon as winds pick up and temperatures drop. Early highs on Saturday are in the 50s with lows in the 20s to 30s Saturday night under mostly clear skies. Sunday offers sunny skies with colder temperatures, reaching the mid-40s for highs along with breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.