

Quite the sunset yesterday from Capitol Hill to close out 2019. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Bright and a bit breezy as we start the new year slightly cooler, yet still topping out above average.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Upper 40s near 50.

Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

Forecast in detail

The new year starts off today much as the last one ended yesterday, with dry weather and above-normal temperatures. The mild streak continues tomorrow into the weekend, even as we see occasional showers tomorrow evening through Saturday. Sunday finally feels more like winter with a windy chill.

Today (New Year’s Day): Temperatures trend slightly cooler than yesterday, but should still top out above average with partly to mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures rise through the 30s, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50. Winds are somewhat breezy from the west, around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: With mostly clear skies and a diminishing breeze, evening temperatures steadily drop back through the 40s into the 30s. Overnight lows should bottom in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures trend warmer once again as winds turn more from the south. Mostly sunny morning skies give way to increasing afternoon clouds as highs head for the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low pressure approaching from the southwest brings a chance of showers by early-to-mid evening, with rain likely late evening and overnight. Winds from the south keep us mild with temperatures mainly steady in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Early-morning rain on Friday gives way to just a chance of a shower through much of the day, with mild highs in the mid-50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase again Friday evening and overnight with lows only dropping to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Rain may continue into Saturday morning with lingering showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Saturday highs climb back into the 50s followed by Saturday night lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies turn mostly sunny for Sunday. But we’re windy and colder with highs in the 40s, and wind chills stuck in the 30s. Confidence: Medium