7/10: Today is mild and dry then days turn damp as showers set up camp.

Express forecast

Today: Mainly sunny morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 50-54

Mainly sunny morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 50-54 Tonight: Increasing showers, light winds. Lows: 40-46

Increasing showers, light winds. Lows: 40-46 Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 57-61

Forecast in detail

Today marks the 11th day in row with above normal temperatures, and it will remain mild through Saturday. But starting tonight through the first half of the weekend, it looks obnoxiously wet. We should dry out on Sunday when colder, more seasonable air arrives.

Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny this morning except for a few bands of clouds moving through. More widespread cloud cover expands over the area late in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s with only very light south winds. Confidence: High

Tonight: We should stay mostly dry until around 10 p.m. when shower chances increase. They then become likely after midnight. Light south winds persist with lows only falling to the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Early morning showers should become much more limited as the day progresses with even some peeks of sunshine by midday. Highs are mainly upper 50s but, with a bit more sunshine, they could eclipse 60. Southwest winds remain light. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers are likely to become a little more numerous overnight with light southwest winds. Overnight lows are mild, mainly mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday sees shower chances throughout the day but breaks become possible in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Overnight, winds from the southwest shift to out of the northwest and become gusty, bringing an end to most of the shower activity. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds pop up occasionally on Sunday but the majority of the day is sunny. Shower chances are low and mainly very early in the day. Strong northwest winds keep temperatures nearly steady with highs in the low-to-mid 40s for more of a taste of winter. Overnight lows fall to the 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is calmer with mostly sunny and dry conditions and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

